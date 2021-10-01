 
 

Fergie Honors Her 'Best' Father in Touching Tribute One Month After His Death

Fergie Honors Her 'Best' Father in Touching Tribute One Month After His Death
The former Black Eyed Peas vocalist takes to her social media account to confirm the death of John Patrick Ferguson, who passed away on August 27 at the age of 74.

AceShowbiz - Fergie (Stacy Ferguson) is honoring her late father. More than a month after John Patrick Ferguson passed away at the age of 74, the former Black Eyed Peas vocalist paid a touching tribute to him on social media.

Making use of Instagram on Thursday, September 30, the 46-year-old singer shared some throwback pictures of her dad. "John Patrick Ferguson 7/23/47-8/27/21. This hit harder and deeper than anything I've ever felt. You were the best dad a girl could ever ask for," she kicked off her lengthy caption.

"Your spirit was a pillar of positivity. I miss your smiling face, and you waking up saying 'I feel great! I'm excited for the day!' I still hear you every morning," the eight-time Grammy Award winner continued. "You were a coach who fired me up to be ambitious and competitive, while still reminding me Zen-like, that success is in the journey."

"You were a teacher who taught me the freedom of life away from the hustle and bustle of a rigid schedule. You were the epitome of living in the present," she added. "You were one with the earth. I can't bite into a juicy nectarine or taste a mint leaf without thinking about the ones you grew in the back yard. Your Syrah grapes brought so much joy to everyone who has sipped your delicious wine."

  See also...

Noting that she admires her father's "inner strength," Fergie further wrote, "You were known as Pat, Padre, Coach, Ferg, Mr. Ferguson, Papa, Grampa, Patrick, and Patricio... but most importantly, You were my Dad." She went on, "I feel of you every time I watch an NFL game, have a beer at Mavericks, and hear a [The Rolling Stones] song. I see you waving at me every time the wind hits the trees. I love You Dad."

Fergie concluded her tribute with lyrics from the 1971 rock classic "Stairway to Heaven" by Led Zeppelin. "And if you listen very hard/ The tune will come to you at last/ When all are one and one is all/ To be a rock and not to roll," so read the lyrics.

Fergie, however, has yet to reveal details of Pat's death.

