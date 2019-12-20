 
 

Cara Delevingne's Home Trespasser Taken Into Police Custody

Sedric Ruempker has been booked for misdemeanour trespassing after a neighbor to the 'Carnival Row' star spotted him scaling a wall outside the actress' California property.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Police have arrested a man for trespassing on the grounds of Cara Delevingne's California property.

An eagle-eyed neighbour spotted a man scaling a wall outside the British model/actress' Los Angeles-area home on Wednesday morning (December 18), and immediately reported the incident to authorities.

Cops were quick to respond, sending officers on the ground as well as in a police helicopter to track down the suspect, who was apprehended before he could make any attempt to gain entry to the pad.

He has since been identified as 22-year-old Sedric Ruempker, who was taken into custody and booked for misdemeanour trespassing, reports TMZ.

The purpose of Ruempker's alleged actions is unclear, but "Suicide Squad" star Delevingne was not present during the drama.

