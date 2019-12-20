 
 

Sofia Vergara in Talks to Replace Gabrielle Union on 'AGT'

WENN/Sheri Determan/FayesVisio
The 'Modern Family' actress has reportedly met with the 'America's Got Talent' producers to discuss the possibility of her joining the judge panel in the upcoming season.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Actress Sofia Vergara is reportedly in talks to join the judging panel of "America's Got Talent" following the controversial departures of Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough.

The "Modern Family" star is said to have met with bosses at U.S. network NBC, on which the reality show airs, on Wednesday, December 18 to discuss the potential gig, as well as a number of other proposed projects, including a possible Spanish-language series, according to TMZ.

The Colombian beauty is nearing the end of her run on hit ABC comedy "Modern Family", which will wrap for good after the conclusion of its current 11th season.

The news of Vergara's meeting emerges as producers at America's Got Talent and NBC continue to deal with the fallout from the firing of Union and Hough, who were recently let go as judges on the Simon Cowell show after just one season.

Their abrupt exits are currently under investigation by officials at actors' union SAG-AFTRA, amid reports suggesting Union was fired after raising concerns about a number of race and sex-related matters behind the scenes, which were not reported to network chiefs.

Production on the 15th season of "America's Got Talent", which currently features Cowell and comedian Howie Mandel filling two of the four seats on the judging panel, is expected to proceed in March 2020, ahead of a summer premiere.

