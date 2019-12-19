K. Michelle Calls Camila Cabello 'Rat' Amid Backlash Over Her Racist Tumblr Posts

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star puts the former Fifth Harmony member on blast as the 'Havana' singer faces backlash after the offensive contents of her old Tumblr account resurfaced.

AceShowbiz - K. Michelle took a dig at Camila Cabello who recently landed in hot water over her offensive Tumblr posts. "Camila Canello needs to find a d**k to suck. Racist Rat," the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star tweeted. She added in a dismissive tone, "Whatever her name is."

Cabello took a lot of heat after it was revealed that she dropped N-word on her old Tumblr account, reblogged racist meme and joke as well as xenophobic content, and seemingly mocked Rihanna being a victim of domestic violence. She also dissed Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj, and "every single rap artist."

The former Fifth Harmony star has since apologized, "When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it."

"I apologized then and I apologize again now. I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart," she went on. "As much as I wish I could, I can't go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that's all I can do."

"I'm 22 now and I'm an adult and I've grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn't before," she continued. "Those mistakes don't represent the person I am or a person I've ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had an ounce of hate or divisiveness. The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware."