Kate Upton Stays Calm When Confronted by Angry Animal Rights Activists

'The Other Woman' actress gets interrupted by a number of protesters shouting 'shame on you' while she is in the middle of co-hosting her 'Strong4Me Fitness' class in New York City.

Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Model and actress Kate Upton was targetted by angry animal rights activists on Wednesday, December 18, over her partnership with officials at winter clothing company Canada Goose.

"The Other Woman (2014)" star was in the middle of co-hosting her Strong4Me Fitness class in New York City when a number of protesters forced their way into the studio, and interrupted the workout.

The group's leader, a man wearing a cap with the word "VEGAN" emblazoned across the front, held up a sign reading, "Kate Upton Animal Abuser", and began verbally attacking the blonde beauty for promoting Canada Goose, which is known for its use of goose down and coyote fur in the brand's coats.

"Shame on Kate Upton for promoting a company that has been exposed for animal cruelty! Shame on you..!" he shouted, as his fellow demonstrators echoed his words. "Canada Goose has blood on their hands...! Coyotes get shot in the head, and are strangled to death!"

Video footage of the confrontation shows an unfazed Upton looking on as staffmembers try to apprehend the activists and escort them out of the class, while the man continued to blast the model.

"What is the matter with you?" he ranted. "You're an influencer, you're supposed to be promoting kindness and yet you're promoting violence! Shame on you, you murderer! Shame on you!"

Upton has yet to comment on the incident, but Canada Goose bosses have maintained all their animal products are sourced humanely.

She is just the latest celebrity to face verbal attacks from furious animal rights activists - this year, Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez, and Lil' Kim have all also had to deal with in-person confrontations over their past fashion choices.