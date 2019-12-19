Camila Cabello Apologizes for Racist Tumblr Posts: I Was Uneducated and Ignorant

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello regretted her offensive Tumblr posts. The "Havana" hitmaker issued an apology after she came under fire for dropping N-word, reblogging racist meme and joke as well as xenophobic post, and making fun of Rihanna being a victim of domestic violence in her old Tumblr account that recently resurfaced on the web.
"When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it," she wrote on her Instagram Story.
"I apologized then and I apologize again now. I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart," she went on. "As much as I wish I could, I can't go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that's all I can do."
"I'm 22 now and I'm an adult and I've grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn't before," she continued. "Those mistakes don't represent the person I am or a person I've ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had an ounce of hate or divisiveness. The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware."
The former Fifth Harmony star concluded her statement, "II use my platform to speak out about injustice and inequality and I'll continue doing that. I can't say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart."