 
 

Camila Cabello Apologizes for Racist Tumblr Posts: I Was Uneducated and Ignorant

Camila Cabello Apologizes for Racist Tumblr Posts: I Was Uneducated and Ignorant
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The former Fifth harmony member says she's 'deeply ashamed of and will regret forever' the offensive contents that she once posted and reblogged on her old account.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello regretted her offensive Tumblr posts. The "Havana" hitmaker issued an apology after she came under fire for dropping N-word, reblogging racist meme and joke as well as xenophobic post, and making fun of Rihanna being a victim of domestic violence in her old Tumblr account that recently resurfaced on the web.

"When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

"I apologized then and I apologize again now. I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart," she went on. "As much as I wish I could, I can't go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that's all I can do."

"I'm 22 now and I'm an adult and I've grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn't before," she continued. "Those mistakes don't represent the person I am or a person I've ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had an ounce of hate or divisiveness. The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware."

The former Fifth Harmony star concluded her statement, "II use my platform to speak out about injustice and inequality and I'll continue doing that. I can't say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart."

You can share this post!

Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton Makes Her Fall in Love With Country Music

K. Michelle Calls Camila Cabello 'Rat' Amid Backlash Over Her Racist Tumblr Posts
Related Posts
Camila Cabello Apologizes for Racist Tumblr Posts: I Was Uneducated and Ignorant

Camila Cabello Apologizes for Racist Tumblr Posts: I Was Uneducated and Ignorant

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello Shares Which Shawn Mendes' Traits She Adopts

Camila Cabello Shares Which Shawn Mendes' Traits She Adopts

Camila Cabello Gets Cheeky Reaction From William and Kate Over Palace Theft Confession

Camila Cabello Gets Cheeky Reaction From William and Kate Over Palace Theft Confession

Camila Cabello and Rosalia Secure Early Win at 2019 Latin Grammy Awards

Camila Cabello and Rosalia Secure Early Win at 2019 Latin Grammy Awards

Most Read
People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men
Celebrity

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets

Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie