Report: Pete Davidson Uses Girlfriend Kaia Gerber as Career-Booster

An insider notes that this isn't the first time for the 'Saturday Night Live' star to do this, saying that the 26-year-old comedian 'has done this with all the famous ladies he's dated.'

Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson may not be genuine with his relationship with model Kaia Gerber. According to a new report, the "Saturday Night Live" star has an ulterior motive in dating the 18-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford.

"He's itching to make it big in the movies any way he can and brags that he's got several projects in the works and that he'll move on to superstardom any day now, like a lot of 'SNL' cast members before him," says an insider to Radar Online.

"He's just so downright arrogant and immature in thinking his comedy is king, but behind the scenes his colleagues are rolling their eyes," the source continues of the 26-year-old comedian. Accusing him of using his relationship with Kaia to his advantage, the source adds, "He's shamelessly dropping Kaia's name as a way into all the celeb parties to schmooze with the big Hollywood producers."

The insider notes that this isn't the first time for Pete to do this. "He's done this with all the famous ladies he's dated," shares the source, referring to Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale, "and everyone thinks it's a joke."

The people beside him allegedly are "glad he's been able to maintain his sobriety, but this success he's had with the ladies seems to have gone to Pete's head and turned him into an absolute douche."

Despite the rumors, Kaia and Pete are indeed so into each other. The couple appears to be serious as previous report stated that Kaia even considered to have a baby with him, "talking about Pete being 'The One' and quietly telling friends she can see herself growing old with this guy and having babies."

The source went on saying, "They're all over each other right now and it wouldn't surprise anyone if [a pregnancy] happens sooner than later." However, Kaia's friends aren't even feeling happy for her should she really get pregnant with Pete because they thought Pete didn't love her as much as she did and would most likely be absent from the brunette beauty's life during her pregnancy.