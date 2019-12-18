 
 

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Instead of taking his side, Internet users have blasted the former New England Patriots player for making public of his nasty breakup with his ex-girlfriend.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Antonio Brown continues to make public of his dispute with his ex-girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss. The former New England Patriots player has sent an eviction notice to his baby mama and he let everyone know about by sharing a photo of the letter on Instagram Stories.

Through the notice, the 31-year-old athlete demands that Chelsie vacates his house which she is occupying as a guest and removes all of her personal belongings from the place by Wednesday, December 18. If she doesn't leave the place as ordered, he threatens to file "an Unlawful Detainer lawsuit" against her.

Antonio captioned the image of the letter with #nowwhitewoman2020.

But Internet users are not taking Antonio's side. Instead of blaming his ex, many people have blasted the quarterback for going public with his and Chelsie's breakup drama. "This man has problems," one said of Antonio after his recent Instagram post, while another commented on him denouncing white women, "U might as well stay them ways cuz aint no black woman gonna want u."

Some people accused him of racism and disrespecting white women. "This is disgusting," one weighed in. "If you don't want to be with a white woman cool, but now you're just dragging It and it's quiet disrespectful to white people. I'm black, my boyfriend is black my family is black but that doesn't mean i have to drag white people down to fit in the black community or whatever you are doing It for."

Some others took issue with a grammatical error in his hashtag "whitewoman," which is supposed to be "white women" instead. "So ain't nobody gone tell him it's women ?" one enthused. Another gave a quick grammatical lesson, "More than one woman = women, I swear it's not that hard to understand."

Antonio's public dispute with Chelsie began earlier this month when he threw shade at her following the end of their friendship. "No more white woman 2020," he wrote on Twitter on Thursday, December 12, before adding in a separate post, "Chelsie Kyriss Ain't mines just Baby Mama 3 so we clear @Google !!!!"

Chelsie then hit back by threatening to expose his secrets. "Oh these are the games we want to play! I have pictures to end your entire life," she wrote on Instagram Stories. She also accused the athlete of "playing victim," saying, "If only the world knew the TRUTH about you."

Later, Antonio got furious at Chelsie for showing up at his place with several police officers to pick up her stuff. At one point, the NFL star asked the cops to get her car's key while pointing at the vehicle that blocked his driveway.

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

