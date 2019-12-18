 
 

Jay-Z and Kanye West Back in Business Together After Settling Legal Feud

The 'Watch the Throne' collaborators have reportedly reached an agreement in their Tidal dispute and the 'Follow God' rapper will release more projects via Jay-Z's streaming service.

AceShowbiz - Jay-Z and Kanye West's recently repaired friendship isn't just for publicity. The two hip-hop superstars, who have experienced immense success with their collaborative album "Watch the Throne", are reportedly ready to make the most of their amicable term for financial gain.

While their Saturday night, December 14 appearance at P. Diddy's birthday bash marked the first time they were seen together in public, it's now reported that the "Watch the Throne" duo has repaired their friendship since months ago. According to TMZ, the Roc Nation founder and the DONDA founder have quietly settled their Tidal lawsuit earlier this year. Since then, they have reportedly crossed paths at several events and have been totally cordial with each other.

The "FourFiveSeconds" hitmaker split from Hov's streaming service in 2017 and the two lawyered up as Ye claimed that he's owed $3.5 million. But now both Jay-Z and Kanye are reported to be satisfied with the outcome of the settlement and are ready to move forward.

As a hint of their rebuilt partnership, Kanye's first opera "Nebuchadnezzar" streamed exclusively on Tidal back in November. But that's not all, as the site reports that there will be more collaborations between Ye and Tidal in the future.

Though Jay-Z and Kanye may have moved past their feud, many suspected that there's still bad blood between them judging from their awkward gestures at Diddy's 50th birthday bash. In a picture which has circulated online, the New York City-born star looked uncomfortable as he waited with Diddy, Pharrell Williams as well as Kanye for a pic to be taken. "This is exactly why I ask, who all gonna be there??" one poked fun at Jay-Z's expression.

50 Cent then chimed in and reposted the photo on his Instagram page with a caption which read, "man this is funny s**t #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp."

