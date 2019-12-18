 
 

Does Keyshia Cole Get O.T. Genasis' Cover of 'Never Knew' Removed on YouTube?

'keyshiacole why u hating. he exposed this song to a whole new audience..,' a fan writes on Instagram, believing that the RnB singer is the one taking the remix down from the streaming site.

AceShowbiz - It seems like Keyshia Cole is not the only one who is confused by O.T. Genasis' remake of her song "Never Knew". Someone apparently gets the rapper's take on the song pulled from YouTube, prompting him to go into a rant on Instagram.

On Tuesday, December 17, the Long Beach rapper posted a picture with a message that read, "They took 'NEVER KNEW' down from YouTube... Somebody hated on my s**t smh!" Captioning the pic, he wrote, "Damn cuzz ..Somebody don't like me lol."

Rapper Trouble chimed in, alluding that it was probably Keyshia who took the cover down on the streaming site. "Aint no damn 'someBody' Dey still gon play dat muhfukka anyway dou my Boy," he wrote in the comment section. Chevy Woods added, "You gotta dis her cuz."

Campton rapper AD (Armand Douglas) added, "Diss trac on the way. 100 bars. Keisha just messed up." Meanwhile, Ty Dolla $ign simply commented, "Smh," with someone else saying, "Wow @keyshiacole doesn't like to be outshined."

Some fans blasted Keyshia already as one wrote, "@keyshiacole why u hating. he exposed this song to a whole new audience.." Another person added, "keyshia Cole has to hate bruh frfr she already basically said the ain't like the song believe that cuhhh SHE DID IT LIL BIH NEED TO C HAPPY she even being noticed again."

However, some people didn't seem to think that the R&B singer had anything to with the removal. "Keyshiacole on the couch sipping tea and reading comments and be like so what were you thinking?" one user said.

After O.T. released his take on the song, Keyshia went on Instagram Live to respond to the remix. "I haven't watched the whole thing," Keyshia admitted. "I've seen a little bit of it."

When a fan suggested that she hop on the track with him, Keyshia made a face. She, however, said that she understood that the rapper created the song to make people laugh. "You know what, honestly, it's always so crazy for me to see when other artists sing that song in particular 'cause it's just so funny. I hated that song when I recorded it," she said.

"Bruno Mars, he made a video for 'Valentine's Day'. I was like, that's crazy. He sung the whole song, but he sung it the way I wrote it, and I'm just used to that. So, I felt like it was a real surprise when I heard [O.T. Genasis] do it in a different way. That's where my confusion came in at," Keyshia continued. "But, I think it's funny as hell."

