50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has always been known for his hilarious Instagram posts. The New York rapper recently brought laughter to his followers as he shared a now-viral picture featuring Jay-Z and Kanye West during their awkward encounter at Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' lavish 50th birthday party over the weekend.

In the said picture, Hov was seen standing next to the birthday boy as they were joined by Kanye and Pharrell Williams. While Diddy and Pharrell were seen paying attention to the smiling Kanye, Jay appeared to be unimpressed with his presence.

The "4:44" spitter, who is beefing with the husband of Kim Kardashian, looked uncomfortable as he waited for a pic to be taken. "This is exactly why I ask, who all gonna be there??" read the caption under the meme. Fofty also found the meme amusing as he wrote in the caption, "man this is funny s**t #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp."

"This n***a JayZ is practicing the art of 'if I believe the n***a not there then he ain't there,' " one user said in the comment section. "He's not feeling buddy at all," one other added with someone else joking that Hov probably thought, "tf am I doing here."

Jay-Z and Kanye's beef started back in 2014 when the latter married the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star. Jay-Z and Kanye were close, so Ye was hurt when he and wife Beyonce Knowles didn't show up at his wedding. It led the Yeezy founder to call Jay out on stage, saying that their kids had never even played together.

In response to that, the Tidal boss said, "Like, Kanye is my little brother. He's talked about me a hundred times. He even made a song called 'Big Brother.' We've gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, now it's a problem."