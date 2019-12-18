 
 

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews
The 'Bombshell' actress claims she decided to open up about her daughter's sexuality because the kid was upset when she referred to her using the wrong pronouns in interviews.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Charlize Theron informed the world her eight-year-old daughter Jackson is transgender as she no longer wanted to use her wrong pronouns interviews.

The "Bombshell" star adopted Jackson as a boy but has raised her as a girl since age three, and only went public with her gender identity in an interview earlier this year.

Although Charlize is desperate to protect her daughter's privacy, she tells U.S. LGBTQ website Pride Source that she decided to speak out as having to pretend she had a 'son' in interviews was upsetting Jackson.

"I think it became harder for us the older she got that people were still writing about her in the wrong pronouns, and also I was still talking about her in the press using the wrong pronoun. It really hurt her feelings," she explains.

The 44-year-old actress generally refuses to discuss her daughter in interviews now, as she says it's up to her whether she wants to speak publicly when she comes of age.

"I haven't really talked about it ever since, again, because outside of just asking that respectfully of the press - and the world, hopefully - the rest is really private and it's her story, and it's really up to her to decide if she wants to share that," Charlize adds.

She has another young daughter, August, four, who she reveals is already incredibly open-minded about others' relationships.

"One of my daughters is convinced that she's gonna be married five times and it's gonna be three boys and two girls, and I just love that she has the freedom to think that way," the star adds. "God knows what it's going to be, but I love that she feels safe enough to explore in her little-girl brain that anything is possible and that she's gonna go and discover that for herself."

