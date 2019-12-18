 
 

'Cats' Director Still Finishing the Movie Until the Day Before Its World Premiere

WENN
Movie

Tom Hooper reveals he's still hard at work putting final touches on the adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical until the day before the premiere.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - Tom Hooper was still working on his movie adaptation of stage classic "Cats" up until the day before its world premiere.

The big screen version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical, starring Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and Jason Derulo, had its world premiere in New York on Monday, December 16 night.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, however, Hooper revealed it really was the first time anyone had seen the movie - as he was still adding the finishing touches on Sunday morning.

"I finished it at 8 am yesterday after 36 hours in a row of putting finishing touches on, so I'm very happy to be here with it fully finished and we'll let the audience decide," he said. "I think we've come a long way since our first trailer."

He went on to acknowledge that his last-minute approach is pretty unusual in the film industry, adding, "Premieres should be the first time people get to see it and this is genuinely a premiere."

"Cats" opens in theatres December 20.

