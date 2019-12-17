 
 

Fleetwood Mac Biopic Makes It Into 2019 Black List

Fleetwood Mac Biopic Makes It Into 2019 Black List
WENN/Ivan Nikolov
Movie

Another notable inclusion on the 15th edition of the annual list is 'Barron: A Tale of Love, Loss and Legacy', a Nicolas Curcio script about the sabotage attempt by Donald Trump's 10-year-old son.

  • Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - A musical biopic focusing on the ups and downs of Stevie Nicks' relationship with former lover and Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham has been named on the 2019 Black List.

The 15th edition of the annual list, which highlights the industry's best, unproduced screenplays, features a total of 66 scripts, including "Rumours", written by Tyler Austin and Patrick Eme.

The film borrows its title from Fleetwood Mac's seminal 1977 album of the same name, and chronicles how Nicks and Buckingham's romance suffered as they shot to fame and struggled with drug addiction.

Another notable inclusion on the 2019 Black List is Nicolas Curcio's film, "Barron: A Tale of Love, Loss & Legacy", which is set in the lead up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election, as Donald Trump's 10-year-old son attempts to sabotage his dad's campaign.

"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent", pitched as a meta movie about a debt-ridden Nicolas Cage who is desperate to land a part in Quentin Tarantino's next film, also makes the cut, just weeks after Cage himself decided to turn Kevin Etten and Tom Gormican's script into a film, in which he will also star.

Movies featured on The Black List in previous years which have since become films include Tom Hanks' "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood", Taika Waititi comedy "Jojo Rabbit", and "Booksmart", which marked Olivia Wilde's feature film directorial debut.

You can share this post!

Tom Hanks' 'Turner and Hooch' to Get TV Series Treatment?

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent
Related Posts
Fleetwood Mac Biopic Makes It Into 2019 Black List

Fleetwood Mac Biopic Makes It Into 2019 Black List

Fleetwood Mac Assures Stevie Nicks Is 'on the Mend' Despite New Orleans Festival Cancellation

Fleetwood Mac Assures Stevie Nicks Is 'on the Mend' Despite New Orleans Festival Cancellation

Fleetwood Mac to Step In for The Rolling Stones at New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

Fleetwood Mac to Step In for The Rolling Stones at New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

Fleetwood Mac Cancels Two Concerts to Protect Stevie Nicks' Voice

Fleetwood Mac Cancels Two Concerts to Protect Stevie Nicks' Voice

Fleetwood Mac Adds Three European Dates to 2019 Tour

Fleetwood Mac Adds Three European Dates to 2019 Tour

Most Read
Ryan Reynolds Convinced '6 Underground' Stunt Would Cost Him His Life
Movie

Ryan Reynolds Convinced '6 Underground' Stunt Would Cost Him His Life

Megyn Kelly Gets 'Incredibly Emotional' Watching Charlize Theron Play Her in 'Bombshell'

Megyn Kelly Gets 'Incredibly Emotional' Watching Charlize Theron Play Her in 'Bombshell'

J.J. Abrams Finds It 'Weirdly Miraculous' Unused Carrie Fisher Footage Fits 'The Rise of Skywalker'

J.J. Abrams Finds It 'Weirdly Miraculous' Unused Carrie Fisher Footage Fits 'The Rise of Skywalker'

Jason Derulo Says 'Cats' Edits Out His Bulge, Taylor Swift Stuns at N.Y. Premiere

Jason Derulo Says 'Cats' Edits Out His Bulge, Taylor Swift Stuns at N.Y. Premiere

Kristen Stewart: It Was Kind of Hard to Promote 'Charlie's Angel'

Kristen Stewart: It Was Kind of Hard to Promote 'Charlie's Angel'

'Jumanji: The Next Level' Rules Box Office as Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell' Flops

'Jumanji: The Next Level' Rules Box Office as Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell' Flops

Jon Hamm Proud to Help Clear Up Richard Jewell's Name in Clint Eastwood's Movie

Jon Hamm Proud to Help Clear Up Richard Jewell's Name in Clint Eastwood's Movie

James Corden Amazed by 'Cats' Movie Sets and Star-Studded Casting

James Corden Amazed by 'Cats' Movie Sets and Star-Studded Casting

Quentin Tarantino Has Second Thought on Plans to Do 'Star Trek'

Quentin Tarantino Has Second Thought on Plans to Do 'Star Trek'

Kumail Nanjiani Sends Social Media Abuzz With Ripped Body Post

Kumail Nanjiani Sends Social Media Abuzz With Ripped Body Post

'Suicide Squad' Director Eyeing to Remake 'The Dirty Dozen'

'Suicide Squad' Director Eyeing to Remake 'The Dirty Dozen'

Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' and 'Pain and Glory' Make It Into Best Foreign Film Shortlist

Oscars 2020: 'Parasite' and 'Pain and Glory' Make It Into Best Foreign Film Shortlist

'Rise of Skywalker' Won't Have Baby Yoda, J.J. Abrams Says

'Rise of Skywalker' Won't Have Baby Yoda, J.J. Abrams Says