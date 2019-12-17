Fleetwood Mac Biopic Makes It Into 2019 Black List

WENN/Ivan Nikolov Movie

Another notable inclusion on the 15th edition of the annual list is 'Barron: A Tale of Love, Loss and Legacy', a Nicolas Curcio script about the sabotage attempt by Donald Trump's 10-year-old son.

Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - A musical biopic focusing on the ups and downs of Stevie Nicks' relationship with former lover and Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham has been named on the 2019 Black List.

The 15th edition of the annual list, which highlights the industry's best, unproduced screenplays, features a total of 66 scripts, including "Rumours", written by Tyler Austin and Patrick Eme.

The film borrows its title from Fleetwood Mac's seminal 1977 album of the same name, and chronicles how Nicks and Buckingham's romance suffered as they shot to fame and struggled with drug addiction.

Another notable inclusion on the 2019 Black List is Nicolas Curcio's film, "Barron: A Tale of Love, Loss & Legacy", which is set in the lead up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election, as Donald Trump's 10-year-old son attempts to sabotage his dad's campaign.

"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent", pitched as a meta movie about a debt-ridden Nicolas Cage who is desperate to land a part in Quentin Tarantino's next film, also makes the cut, just weeks after Cage himself decided to turn Kevin Etten and Tom Gormican's script into a film, in which he will also star.

Movies featured on The Black List in previous years which have since become films include Tom Hanks' "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood", Taika Waititi comedy "Jojo Rabbit", and "Booksmart", which marked Olivia Wilde's feature film directorial debut.