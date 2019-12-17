Tom Hanks' 'Turner and Hooch' to Get TV Series Treatment?

Touchstone Pictures TV

Thirty years after the buddy cop movie hit theaters, 'Burn Notice' creator Matt Nix is reported to be turning it into a small screen project for the Disney+ streaming service.

AceShowbiz - Tom Hanks' buddy cop movie "Turner & Hooch" is reportedly heading back to the screen as a new TV series.

"Burn Notice" creator Matt Nix is reportedly developing the project for the Disney+ streaming service, 30 years after the film hit theatres.

According to TheWrap.com, the show will follow the same premise as the movie, which focused on police detective Scott Turner, played by Hanks, and his dog, Hooch, and co-starred Craig T. Nelson and Mare Winningham.

It won't be the first attempt to adapt "Turner & Hooch" for TV - a previous effort was made in the 1990s with "Back to the Future"'s Thomas F. Wilson taking on Hanks' role, but the pilot was never picked up for a series.