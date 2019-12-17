 
 

Tom Hanks' 'Turner and Hooch' to Get TV Series Treatment?

Tom Hanks' 'Turner and Hooch' to Get TV Series Treatment?
Touchstone Pictures
TV

Thirty years after the buddy cop movie hit theaters, 'Burn Notice' creator Matt Nix is reported to be turning it into a small screen project for the Disney+ streaming service.

  • Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Tom Hanks' buddy cop movie "Turner & Hooch" is reportedly heading back to the screen as a new TV series.

"Burn Notice" creator Matt Nix is reportedly developing the project for the Disney+ streaming service, 30 years after the film hit theatres.

According to TheWrap.com, the show will follow the same premise as the movie, which focused on police detective Scott Turner, played by Hanks, and his dog, Hooch, and co-starred Craig T. Nelson and Mare Winningham.

It won't be the first attempt to adapt "Turner & Hooch" for TV - a previous effort was made in the 1990s with "Back to the Future"'s Thomas F. Wilson taking on Hanks' role, but the pilot was never picked up for a series.

You can share this post!

Damon Dash and Tori Spelling Named Among Top Delinquent Taxpayers of 2019

Fleetwood Mac Biopic Makes It Into 2019 Black List
Related Posts
Tom Hanks' 'Turner and Hooch' to Get TV Series Treatment?

Tom Hanks' 'Turner and Hooch' to Get TV Series Treatment?

Most Read
Tori Spelling Afraid She Will Get 'Eaten Alive' If She Joins 'RHOBH'
TV

Tori Spelling Afraid She Will Get 'Eaten Alive' If She Joins 'RHOBH'

'90 Day Fiance': Robert and Anny Go for Apartment Hunting in Vain

'90 Day Fiance': Robert and Anny Go for Apartment Hunting in Vain

'The Voice' Finale Part 1 Recap: The Top 4 Wow With Flawless Final Performances

'The Voice' Finale Part 1 Recap: The Top 4 Wow With Flawless Final Performances

Scarlett Johansson Takes a Jab at Fiance on 'SNL'

Scarlett Johansson Takes a Jab at Fiance on 'SNL'

'The View': Meghan McCain Hits Back at Whoopi Goldberg After Being Told to 'Stop Talking'

'The View': Meghan McCain Hits Back at Whoopi Goldberg After Being Told to 'Stop Talking'

Mousa Kraish Confirms Departure From 'American Gods' Amid Orlando Jones Controversy

Mousa Kraish Confirms Departure From 'American Gods' Amid Orlando Jones Controversy

Tom Hanks' 'Turner and Hooch' to Get TV Series Treatment?

Tom Hanks' 'Turner and Hooch' to Get TV Series Treatment?

Kim Kardashian Addresses 'KUWTK' Feud With Kourtney: We Are In a Good Place

Kim Kardashian Addresses 'KUWTK' Feud With Kourtney: We Are In a Good Place

'90 Day Fiance' Teases Same-Sex Couple in First-Look Video for Season 4

'90 Day Fiance' Teases Same-Sex Couple in First-Look Video for Season 4

'The Voice' Finale Part 2 Recap: Season 17 Crowns Its Winner

'The Voice' Finale Part 2 Recap: Season 17 Crowns Its Winner