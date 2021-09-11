 
 

Fleetwood Mac's Manager: Lindsey Buckingham Is Responsible for His Own Exit From Band

Fleetwood Mac's Manager: Lindsey Buckingham Is Responsible for His Own Exit From Band
Instagram
Music

Irving Azoff slams the former Fleetwood Mac member after the guitarist claims money and lead vocalist Stevie Nicks were the reason he was driven out of the group.

  • Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Fleetwood Mac manager Irving Azoff has fired back at Lindsey Buckingham's allegations he was "driven by the money" when it came to the rocker's departure from the band.

Buckingham told the Los Angeles Times the group's front woman, his ex-girlfriend Stevie Nicks, had him fired from the group following a request to delay Fleetwood Mac's 2018 tour to promote his solo music.

He went on to slam Azoff for his apparent involvement in the decision and, after Nicks spoke out publicly about Buckingham's "revisionist history," the businessman also issued a statement, insisting the guitarist had been kept in the band "longer than (he) should have" been.

He said, "I have historically declined comment on artists, but in the case of Lindsey Buckingham, I will make an exception."

"While I understand it's challenging for Lindsey to accept his own role in these matters and far easier to blame a manager, the fact remains that his actions alone are responsible for what transpired."

  See also...

"Frankly, if I can be accused of anything it's perhaps holding things together longer than I should have."

"After 2018 when Fleetwood Mac evolved with their new lineup, my continued work with the band was due entirely to the fact I've been aligned with Stevie Nicks in thought and purpose from the earliest of days."

"While financial gain was not a motivator for me, it was a delightful bonus that the band scored their highest grossing tour ever without Lindsey."

In her own response to his comments, Nicks set the record straight on Buckingham's departure from the band, clarifying, "To be exceedingly clear, I did not have him fired, I did not ask for him to be fired, I did not demand he be fired. Frankly, I fired myself."

"I proactively removed myself from the band and a situation I considered to be toxic to my wellbeing. I was done. If the band went on without me, so be it."

"And after many lengthy group discussions, Fleetwood Mac, a band whose legacy is rooted in evolution and change, found a new path forward with two hugely talented new members."

You can share this post!

Britney Spears Denies Photoshop and Filter Claims as She Strips Down to Her Thong in New Video

50 Cent Replaces Snoop Dogg as Announcer for Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort Match
Related Posts
Mick Fleetwood Insists Fleetwood Mac Are Not Split Up Following Lindsey Buckingham Reconciliation

Mick Fleetwood Insists Fleetwood Mac Are Not Split Up Following Lindsey Buckingham Reconciliation

Artist of the Week: Fleetwood Mac

Artist of the Week: Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumours' Back to Billboard 200's Top Ten After 42 Years

Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumours' Back to Billboard 200's Top Ten After 42 Years

Former Fleetwood Mac Star Billy Burnette Battling Covid-19 in Hospital

Former Fleetwood Mac Star Billy Burnette Battling Covid-19 in Hospital

Most Read
Chloe Bailey Flaunts Her Twerking Skills in 'Have Mercy' Music Video
Music

Chloe Bailey Flaunts Her Twerking Skills in 'Have Mercy' Music Video

Harry Styles Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Spitting Water at His Concert Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Harry Styles Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Spitting Water at His Concert Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

6ix9ine Makes $43 Million in Less Than 2 Months, Wack 100 Claims

6ix9ine Makes $43 Million in Less Than 2 Months, Wack 100 Claims

Kanye West Tells 'DONDA' Engineer to 'Go Find God' After Firing Him in Leaked Text Messages

Kanye West Tells 'DONDA' Engineer to 'Go Find God' After Firing Him in Leaked Text Messages

Kacey Musgraves Admits to Sob Uncontrollably When Seeking Inspiration to Write 'Camera Roll'

Kacey Musgraves Admits to Sob Uncontrollably When Seeking Inspiration to Write 'Camera Roll'

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Outshines Kanye West's 'Donda' in Streaming Battle

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Outshines Kanye West's 'Donda' in Streaming Battle

The Wanted Announce New Music and Reunion for Tom Parker's Cancer Fundraiser

The Wanted Announce New Music and Reunion for Tom Parker's Cancer Fundraiser

Grimes Suffers 'Really Bad' Mental Health Issues as People Bash Her Look

Grimes Suffers 'Really Bad' Mental Health Issues as People Bash Her Look

T-Pain Baffled by Kanye West's Decision to Steal His Lines Despite Calling Them 'Corny'

T-Pain Baffled by Kanye West's Decision to Steal His Lines Despite Calling Them 'Corny'

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Drake Dominate Nominations

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Drake Dominate Nominations

Kendrick Lamar Leaves Fans Baffled With His Verse on Baby Keem's 'Range Brothers'

Kendrick Lamar Leaves Fans Baffled With His Verse on Baby Keem's 'Range Brothers'

Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Gabby Barrett Lead Nominations for 2021 CMA Awards

Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Gabby Barrett Lead Nominations for 2021 CMA Awards

Stevie Nicks Slams Lindsey Buckingham as She Denies Getting Him Fired From Fleetwood Mac

Stevie Nicks Slams Lindsey Buckingham as She Denies Getting Him Fired From Fleetwood Mac