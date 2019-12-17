Boosie Badazz Doesn't Want to Take Side in Nick Cannon and Eminem's Beef Because of This

WENN/Johnny Louis Celebrity

While others may be eager to show which side they will take amid the beef, the 'Shout Out to Your Page' spitter appears to not want to get caught in it because of a hilarious reason.

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon's reignited feud with Eminem has been all over media for the past few days. However, Boosie Badazz apperently is not among those who keep up-to-date about the two stars' beef as he just learned the reason why the two were feuding during his recent interview.

Boosie appeared to be shocked when he was told by Vlad that their rap beef started long time ago with Nick's ex-wife Mariah Carey being at the center of it. "Oh, so this stemming back to some old s**t?! I ain't know that," Boosie said, referring to the time when Eminem claimed he once dated the singer. "This some.... awww man. And then he was married to her too? Aww yeah. Yeah, this some s**t."

"I don't know really what happened between Eminem and Mariah, whether they messed around or whether they just... whatever. I have no idea, but yeah, he talked some s**t about Mariah. .... And when Eminem had a song with Fat Joe, he kind of let Nick Cannon have it," Vlad filled Boosie in on Nick and Eminem's fight. Boosie then laughed when Vlad told him about Nick's diss track.

While others might be eager to show which side they would take amid the beef, Boosie appeared to not want to get caught in it. "Damn! Aye, aye, aye! That sounds like it's personal," he said. However, the reason behind his decision to distance himself from the drama was quite hilarious.

Boosie made sure that his business was the top priority in his life instead of meddling in someone else's beef as he explained, "I don't really want to comment on that 'cause I need Eminem to do this record with my new artist Tycho Casino, and I need Nick Cannon to be paying me the bag for them 'Wild N Outs'... That's personal, Vlad, and I don't want to take no sides."

While Boosie refused to take a side, 50 Cent has been on Instagram clowning Nick as he's on Team Eminem. Recently, Fofty shared a picture of Nick lying on the stage. He could be seen donning a blue bikini which seemed to be made of some kind of plastic or latex. "Nick like so that's it, nobody cares about my dis record. No Nobody cares LOL," the "Power" star and executive producer wrote in the caption.

The feud between Nick and Eminem dated back to 2009 when the Slim Shady dissed Nick's then-wife Mariah in song "The Warning". It was a response to Carey's own song called "Obsession". Although she didn't mention any name, many believed it was directed at Em since the rapper vehemently claimed he once dated her despite her denial.

Their feud was then reignited when Em called Nick "p***y whipped" in Fat Joe's new song "Lord Above". Nick fired back in his own song called "The Invitation", claiming that the Slim Shady was caught by his chauffeur giving another man oral sex. Eminem denied the allegations and even demanded an apology from Nick.