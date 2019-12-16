 
 

50 Cent Continues to Troll Nick Cannon Amid Eminem Beef

WENN/Derrick Salters
Music

The 'Power' star and executive producer entered the 'AGT' alum and the Slim Shady's renewed beef after he blasted Nick for 'The Invitation', his diss song against Em.

  • Dec 16, 2019

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent seemingly thinks making fun of Nick Cannon once is not enough. The "Candy" rapper is back at it again by trolling the ex-husband of Mariah Carey amid his beef with Eminem.

In the Sunday, December 15 post on his Instagram account, Fofty shared a picture of Nick lying on the stage. He could be seen donning a blue bikini which seemed to be made of some kind of plastic or latex.

"Nick like so that's it, nobody cares about my dis record. No Nobody cares LOL," the "Power" star and executive producer wrote in the caption.

Joining Fiddy in trolling Nick, one user wrote, "50 HIT IT ON THE HEAD WE ONLY LIKE NICK ON WILD N OUT, HE COULD NEVER EVER DISS MR. SLIM SHADY THAT MAN REALLY GOT BARzzzzz." Another person commented, "you wilding out bro lmao."

Fofty entered Nick and Eminem's renewed beef after he blasted Nick for his diss song against Em earlier this month. "I don't understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with EM. He is a different kinda animal, I haven't seen a mother**ker come close to beating him man," 50 Cent said before dragging the former "America's Got Talent" host's diss track. "Hey Nick that s**t was trash, I oughta kick you in yo a** when I see you PUNK!"

In response, Nick posted an image of Samuel L. Jackson from Quentin Tarantino's slavery movie "Django Unchained". He didn't write any comment, but the picture was pretty telling since Jackson's role in the 2012 movie was a representation of an uncle Tom, a black man who's servile to white people.

The feud between Nick and Eminem dated back to 2009 when the Slim Shady dissed Nick's then-wife Mariah in song "The Warning". It was a response to Carey's own song called "Obsession". Although she didn't mention any name, many believed it was directed at Em since the rapper vehemently claimed he once dated her despite her denial.

Their feud was then reignited when Em called Nick "p***y whipped" in Fat Joe's new song "Lord Above". Nick fired back in his own song called "The Invitation", claiming that the Slim Shady was caught by his chauffeur giving another man oral sex. Eminem denied the allegations and even demanded an apology from Nick.

