Wack 100 Offers $100K for Video of His Alleged Beatdown by Nipsey Hussle's Bodyguard

Denying that he's knocked to the ground by JRoc for disrespecting the late rapper, The Game's manager taunts his alleged attacker in an Instagram video as saying, 'Listen, try again.'

Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Wack 100 has broken his silence after reports emerged that he's beaten down by Nipsey Hussle's former bodyguard JRoc for disrespecting the late rapper. Denying that he got knocked out despite a video showing him venting his frustration at his alleged attacker, The Game's manager has offered $100,000 to anyone who can provide a video of the alleged beatdown.

"I got $100,000 for anybody that can produce a video of Wack's body ever touching the concrete," so he wrote on an Instagram post on Monday, December 16, adding, "On Piru run it today."

In a video posted earlier on Monday, Wack also addressed rumors of the beatdown. "I don't know if y'all hate me that much, but Wack's still on top," he said in the clip. Seemingly taunting his alleged attacker, he continued, "Somebody talkin' about somebody whoop Wack's a**. Listen, try again. Next time you send a muthaf**ka, you send a muthaf**ka that know how to run. You send a muthaf**ka that wanna fight. Nah ... Wack didn't take no L's. Try again. Close but no cigar."

He also wrote in the caption, "Whooping Wacks a** takes more than words it takes a action ! Glad to see I still control the narrative."

In a follow-up video, he straightly denied that he got knocked to the ground at the Rolling Out festival. "Yo, check this out. Muthaf**kas stop texting me and DM-ing me talking about 'Am I good?' " he said, seemingly annoyed at the news that got out of hands. "I don't know what the f**k the internet is talking about but whoever ho-a** n***a got to lie and say he knocked me out or dropped me or did any of that to me. Whoever that is, I'm Wack 100 we are in the back of the Rolling Loud. There's 300 cameras my n***a, if that's the way you got to get yours cool, I'll tell you to come out and play."

Claiming that whoever intended to beat him didn't even get a chance to touch him, he added, "All I seen, was a n***a swing and run. A n***a 300 pounds, swing, couldn't do nothing, and run." He went on ranting, "That's a b***h-a** n***a. That's what I seen." He captioned it, "Ya Hate me so much a lie is refreshing !!! Na Try again I came out with the W ON THIS 1- WE DONT DO NO RUNNING."

Prior to Wack's denial, reports swirled that he got knocked unconscious by Nipsey's bodyguard JRoc at Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles on Sunday night, December 15. He allegedly angry and was ready to fight when he regained his consciousness.

A video reportedly taken in the aftermath of the alleged attack has surfaced online, showing Wack livid at someone unseen. "He knocked me out ... now we have to get down [fight]," he said, while several of his crew members were seen trying to hold him down.

Words were the attack stemmed from Wack's recent comments about Nipsey. Wack, who is also the manager of Blueface, doubted Nipsey's status as a "legend," saying of the "Feelin' Myself" hitmaker in late November, "He wasn't [a legend]. What's a legend? Define a legend. Let's keep it real. If Dr. Dre died right now, we'd say we lost a legend, right? Based upon what? Numbers, right? Body of work, right? How many albums did Nipsey drop? One album, right? This not no personal s**t. This is real s**t."

He went on explaining his opinion, "The man died with a million followers. No radio hits. No platinum hits. No world tours. After he died, he went platinum, sold a bunch of records, followers went up nine, 10 million. First of all, we gotta define what a f**ing legend is and what it f**king ain't. Was he on his way? I think within time, yes he would have been. At the time of his demise … let's keep it real. The truth can't be'defined as disrespect. If it is, that means you lyin' to you muthaf**kin' self."