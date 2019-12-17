 
 

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star is hunching and waving his hands while dancing to Bobby Brown's 'Every Little Step' with his girlfriend Camila Morrone.

AceShowbiz - Leonardo DiCaprio seems to be taking Mark Twain's famous quote "Dance like nobody's watching" literally. The Academy Award-winning actor appeared to enjoying his time at P. Diddy's recent birthday party as he hit the dance floor with his girlfriend Camila Morrone.

Unbeknownst to the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star, a fellow guest at the bash sneakily took a video of him dancing to Bobby Brown's hit song "Every Little Step". Not aware of the camera and seemingly ignoring others around him, he showed his awkward dance moves.

The 45-year-old actor, who wore black a ensemble with a black hat, was hunching and waving his hands while bouncing his body to the music. His model girlfriend, who wore a black jacket over her dress, danced coolly while not necessarily facing her boyfriend all the time.

Leo's awkward dance has got the internet talking as the video has gone viral. "not ONE of u told me about this. traitors!!!!!" one reacted to the video, seemingly disappointed that she's missing the moment in real time. Another quipped, "I thought maybe Billy Bob Thornton wasn't feeling well on the dance floor."

"my eyes!!!!!! they're bleeding," another jokingly commented. A fourth user kept cheering on Leo, writing, "Go Leo awesome moves babe." Someone else called it "so cute," while a few others commented on Camila's expressions as writing, "The girlfriend looks confused" and "Omg look at Cammy just tolerating his ridiculous moves. That's a good gf."

Diddy celebrated his 50th birthday in a star-studded black-tie bash on Saturday night, December 14. The likes of Beyonce Knowles, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Naomi Campbell, Usher and Mary J. Blige were among guests at the party and they dressed to the nine for the occasion.

