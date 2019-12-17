 
 

Quentin Tarantino Has Second Thought on Plans to Do 'Star Trek'

Having been linked to a new installment in the long-running sci-fi film franchise for months, the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' director claims he is 'steering away' from the R-rated project.

  • Dec 17, 2019

AceShowbiz - Quentin Tarantino has cast doubt on plans to make an R-rated "Star Trek" movie.

The revered director has been linked to a new instalment in the longrunning sci-fi film franchise for months, after reportedly making a successful pitch for an edgier story to studio executives at Paramount Pictures.

Previous reports suggested a screenplay is in development, but Tarantino now claims he is moving away from the "Star Trek" project, for which he never entered an official deal.

"I think I'm steering away from 'Star Trek', but I haven't had an official conversation with those guys (studio bosses) yet," he told Consequence of Sound.

The last "Star Trek" movie, "Star Trek Beyond", was released in 2016, and starred Chris Pine as Captain Kirk and Zachary Quinto as Spock.

Meanwhile, Tarantino, admits he almost chose to hold back his latest release, the critically-acclaimed "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", and make it his swansong after previously vowing to step away from filmmaking after completing his 10th movie.

"In a strange way, it seems like this movie, 'Hollywood', would be my last," he said of his ninth film. "So, I've kind of taken the pressure off myself to make that last big voila kind of statement."

"I mean, to such a degree there was a moment when I was writing (it) and went, 'Should I do this now? Should I do something else? Is this the 10th one?' "

Tarantino decided not to delay the project unnecessarily, and although he still plans to bow out after movie number 10, he doesn't think his final film will be another big production, like "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" was.

"One of the things that it (the film's success) has done is that it has made me feel like I've made my big statement on Hollywood and that there is the accumulation of a career, accumulation of my interest, accumulation of the filmography," he shared.

"If the idea that all the films are a boxcar and it's all one train, they're all telling one story. Well, this is the climax, so I can actually see now my 10th movie probably being a little smaller."

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" has already earned Tarantino and his stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio a string of awards season plaudits, and it's expected to be one of the main contenders for the 2020 Oscars when the nominations are announced on 13 January (20).

