 
Halsey Reflects on 'Painful' Yet 'Inspiring' Decade After Celebrating 30th Birthday With Avan Jogia
The 29-year-old 'Ego' singer marked her milestone with a gathering of loved ones, posting a heartfelt note about the transformative power of her past decade.

  • Oct 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - On September 29, Halsey welcomed her 30th year surrounded by her fiance Avan Jogia and close friends at a surprise party. Just two days later, the singer took to Instagram to share a reflective note about the journey that had led her to this moment.

Over the past decade, Halsey has faced significant health challenges, including diagnoses of systemic lupus erythematosus and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Despite these challenges, the arrival of her 30th birthday brought a sense of joy and relief.

"My life has gone through inexplicable changes the past decade," Halsey wrote. "Some beautiful and awe inspiring, some puzzling and painful." However, the milestone seemed to wipe away the struggles of her twenties, bringing back the simplicity and joy of her early birthdays.

At the party, Halsey and her guests sang karaoke, ate cake, and celebrated with abandon. "I thought the only reason I'd have all these people in a room with me at the same time would be because I was in a wooden box in the center," Halsey admitted, "but there we were. With cake and crying and bare feet."

The singer acknowledged that the love and support of those around her had helped her overcome the challenges of the past decade. "I don't know how they did it," Halsey said, "But they made all the noise of my twenties stop, and replaced it with joy."

