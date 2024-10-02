Lady GaGa Gushes Over 'Best Friend' and 'Partner' Michael Polansky

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa is head over heels for her fiance, Michael Polansky, whom she lovingly refers to as her "best friend." Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of "Joker: Folie a Deux" on Monday, the 38-year-old Oscar winner shared her adoration for Polansky.

"He's my best friend. He's my partner, and I just feel like when you are with your best friend, everything changes," GaGa told People.

The couple recently collaborated on GaGa's latest studio album, "Harlequin", with Polansky serving as a co-executive producer. GaGa expressed her excitement about their project. "It's just the first time that we decided to fully go into it and do it. It just felt right."

GaGa also revealed that her love for Polansky has transformed her life, "Everything has changed since meeting Michael."

The red carpet display of affection came after GaGa expressed her desire to start a family with Polansky. "I'm so happy to be in love, and I'm so excited to have a family," she told BuzzFeed Canada.

Despite the challenges of being a "38-year-old pop star," GaGa remains dedicated to her music career and empowering women through her platform. "I just want to keep growing too, and it's kind of fun to embrace the challenge of being a 38-year-old pop star and figuring out who I want to be now and what I want to say. I really love women and I want to be a voice that deserves to be part of that community," GaGa said.