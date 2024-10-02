Christina Aguilera Continues to Spark Concern With 'Super Skinny' Look Amid Ozempic Accusations

AceShowbiz - Christina Aguilera continues to make her fans worried with her new look. The 43-year-old sparked concern as she looked "super skinny" in a new fan-taken video that circulated online on Tuesday, October 1.

The said clip featured the star looking in high spirits while chatting with friends at a Barry’s Bootcamp event. The blonde beauty rocked a black bodysuit that hugged her tiny figure, while completing her style with leather boots.

Upon catching wind of the video, Internet users couldn't help but notice the Genie In A Bottle hitmaker's major weight loss with some of them accusing the singer of taking Ozempic. “Ozempic is not what a girl wants or what a girl needs," one user commented.

"Her unhealthy weight loss isn’t from working out it’s from taking this ridiculous diet the celebrities are doing right now and she doesn’t look good for it either," another echoed the sentiment. “Wait she lost all that weight because of ozampic not exercise," one other added.

Someone else opined, “I don’t think she works out . She just doesn’t eat.” Another critic said, “Ozampic is not a fitness,” while another wrote, “I’m sorry I’m gonna probably get hate for this, but I think she’s too thin."

Christina, however, didn't seem to be bothered by wild speculations regarding her weight loss. "I have a maturity now where I just don't give a f**k about your opinion. I'm not going to take it on," Xtina told Glamour for the August 2024 issue. "It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people's opinions of me are not my business."

"I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, 'Oh, she's getting thicker.' Then I had industry people: 'They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager,' " she continued.

The star's perspective, however, shifted, especially as a mother. "Your kids trigger things in you that you don't want them to go through," she explained. "And it's almost like you're reliving this whole thing again. ... You just want the best for your kids."