 
'Scream 7' Gets Official Release Date After Major Setbacks
The iconic slasher franchise's seventh installment is finally confirmed with a return to its roots, amidst controversies and casting shake-ups following Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega's departures.

  • Oct 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Prepare yourself for a chilling return to Woodsboro as "Scream 7" a.k.a. "Scream VII" is set to hit theaters on February 27, 2026, confirmed by returning star Neve Campbell. Campbell, reprising her iconic role as Sidney Prescott, broke the news on social media with a cheeky Instagram post teasing a "killer 2026." Alongside her, the franchise's creator Kevin Williamson will helm the director's chair.

This release marks three years since the franchise's last outing with "Scream VI" in 2023 and the return of Campbell, who previously skipped "Scream VI" due to a salary dispute.

However, the franchise has faced challenges in recent years. Melissa Barrera, who starred in the fifth installment "Scream" and "Scream VI," was fired for her pro-Palestinian stance, while Jenna Ortega, another key cast member, departed due to scheduling conflicts with her "Wednesday" production.

Despite these setbacks, the fate of "Scream 7" remained in the air until Campbell's recent announcement. Courteney Cox is also in talks to reprise her role as Gale Weathers, although a deal has yet to be officially finalized.

Guy Busick, who penned both "Scream" (2022) and "Scream VI", is handling the screenplay for "Scream 7". Executive producers include Radio Silence, the filmmaking team behind the Barrera- and Ortega-led installments.

Plot details remain under wraps, but Campbell has hinted that the sequel will focus on her character Sidney. Rumors abound that Patrick Dempsey may return as Detective Mark Kincaid, Sidney's husband since the events of "Scream 3".

The "Scream" franchise has grossed over $908 million at the global box office since its inception in 1996. "Scream 7" is set to be a global release for Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures.

'Scream 7' Adds 'Pitch Perfect' Star Anna Camp to Cast

Mason Gooding Returns for 'Scream 7' Amid Major Cast Changes

'The Boys' Star Joins 'Scream 7' Cast

Melissa Barrera 'Felt Like Her Life Was Over' After 'Scream VII' Firing

