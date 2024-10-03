'Wolfs' Shatters Records, Tops Apple TV+'s Most-Viewed Films

AceShowbiz - "Wolfs", the highly anticipated thriller from director Jon Watts and starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, has emerged as a smashing success on Apple TV+. The film has officially become the most-viewed feature film in the streaming service's history.

Apple has declined to disclose detailed viewership numbers, but reliable sources report that "Wolfs" has surged viewership on the platform by an impressive 30% week over week since its September 27 premiere. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the film's captivating storyline and star power.

Wolfs garnered significant viewership spikes in key territories including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Italy, Mexico, Brazil and Germany. This global appeal highlights the film's universal appeal.

Clooney and Pitt star as "fixers," specialized individuals who handle sensitive issues for the wealthy. The film follows their unlikely collaboration as they are thrust together on a dangerous assignment that challenges their lone-wolf tendencies.

Initially planned for a wide theatrical release prior to streaming, "Wolfs" distribution strategy was later adjusted to a limited weeklong theatrical run. Despite the limited theatrical release, the film's subsequent streaming debut on Apple TV+ has proven to be an overwhelming success.

Apple TV+ executives are thrilled with Wolfs' performance. "When George, Brad, and Jon presented us with the concept for Wolfs, it was an instant yes," said Matt Dentler, Head of Features for Apple Original Films. "With two Oscar-winning actors at the helm, we had no doubt that the film would resonate with audiences."

Dentler continued, "Now, we're seeing audiences flock to Apple TV+ to experience Wolfs, making it a global blockbuster. We believe Apple TV+ is the ideal platform for exceptional artists to showcase their best work, and we're delighted that audiences are embracing it."

With "Wolfs" record-breaking success, Apple has greenlit a sequel to the film, with Clooney, Pitt and Watts all returning to their respective roles.

"Wolfs" adds to the growing list of high-profile releases on Apple TV+, which also includes the upcoming drama "Blitz" by Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen and the highly anticipated Formula One racing film "F1" starring Brad Pitt.