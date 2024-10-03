Frankie Valli Dismisses Elder Abuse Concern After His Frail Appearance on Stage

AceShowbiz - Frankie Valli has spoken out to clear the air amidst growing concerns over his health. Valli expressed his disappointment over the online speculation, stating that he is doing what he loves and nobody is forcing him to perform.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Valli emphasized, "I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do. As long as I am able, and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing."

Valli defended his performances, explaining that The Four Seasons' sound has always been about layering vocals and instruments. "We use our 60 years of experience so we sound like the records," he said.

Acknowledging the comments questioning his ability to perform, Valli declared, "Nobody has ever made me do anything I didn't want to do." He expressed his amusement at the speculation, stating that he plans to continue showcasing the "great Four Seasons sound" for as long as he can.

Despite videos circulating on TikTok showing Valli struggling during recent shows, the singer remains committed to his tour schedule, which extends through April 2025. He expressed his gratitude for the fans' continued support and praised the band's live performances.

Lenny Kravitz, a fellow rocker, shared a selfie with Valli, expressing his admiration for the singer's longevity and musical legacy.

Valli's statement comes amid a legal battle with his son Francesco, who was granted a three-year restraining order after allegedly attempting to enter Frankie's property in April.

Valli, who is married to Jackie Jacobs, a former CBS marketing executive, has exhibited resilience and a passion for performing, despite the concerns raised by fans and the personal challenges he has faced.