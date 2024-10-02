Kevin Hart Posts Rare Photo of All Four Kids on Youngest Daughter's Birthday

AceShowbiz - Kevin Hart recently gave fans a rare glimpse into his family life as he and his wife, Eniko, celebrated their youngest daughter Kaori Mai's 4th birthday. The actor took to Instagram to share a black-and-white family photo, featuring his wife, brother, and all four of his children: Heaven Leigh, 19; Hendrix, 16; Kenzo Kash, 6; and Kaori Mai. In the photo, Hart beamed at the camera while his family gathered around him, making funny faces and enjoying frozen ice cream treats.

Eniko also shared a sweet birthday post for Kaori Mai, posting a carousel of photos capturing memorable moments from her birthday on September 29. In the snaps, Kaori Mai wore a sparkly silver dress and had ice cream smeared on her face. "Happy 4th Birthday to our princess! aka THE REAL BOSS!," Eniko wrote. "You light up our lives and bring us so much joy every day. Our world is such a better place with you in it."

Hart shares Heaven and Hendrix with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart, while Kenzo and Kaori are his children with Eniko. The family appears to be very close, and Hart often shares photos of them on his social media accounts.