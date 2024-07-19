Aurora Culpo Declares 'No Boyfriend, No Problem' After 'Dumped' by Paul Bernon

AceShowbiz - Aurora Culpo apparently is doing just fine following her breakup from Paul Bernon. After being "dumped" by her then-boyfriend, the "Barely Filtered" podcast host declared "no boyfriend, no problem."

On Thursday, July 18, the 35-year-old reality TV star made use of her Instagram page to share with her fans an update on her condition. She spilled that she has been "eating and exercising well" following her split from the 45-year-old businessman and film producer.

In the caption of her new post, Aurora wrote, "No six pack, no boyfriend, no problem!!!" adding a winking face emoji. She went on to say, "Don't come for me- i know not everyone is meant for a six pack, and being healthy has a lot more to it than how we look and our muscle mass to fat ratio."

"HOWEVER, I have not been eating and exercising well for a few months so I am back at that day 1 feeling of 'getting back on the horse' and HUMBLED AF by that megareformer class," "The Culpo Sisters" star continued. "And you want to know what? It doesnt suck as much as we think it will. I actually love it."

Aurora explained, "Dopamine is released in the pursuit of a goal, not when we achieve the prize. Remember this next time youre dreading making that first step to get back at it. Its NEVER too late to course correct, start over, or start from scratch, and its a sweet dopamine kick. Endorphins are pretty awesome too if you're getting back in shape like me!"

The post came after Aurora confirmed that she was "dumped" by Paul. While confirming the breakup news on her podcast, she also called out Paul's former fiancee Bethenny Frankel for announcing their split on "The Real Housewives of New York City" alum's podcast.

The sister of Olivia Culpo stated, "Bethenny comes out on her podcast saying, 'My actions cost me my relationship' and announces that her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend have broken up." She stressed, "PSA guys: It's not a good look to announce the breakup of your ex-boyfriend with his new girlfriend. It's not your story to tell, but she did."