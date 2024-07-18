Aurora Culpo Confirms She's 'Dumped' by Paul Bernon, Calls Out Bethenny Frankel

AceShowbiz - The romantic entanglement between the 35-year-old Aurora Culpo and the 45-year-old Paul Bernon began with a burst of excitement but quickly turned sour. She confirmed she was "dumped" in early July after her famous sister Olivia Culpo called him her "flavor of the month."

Aurora revealed on her "Barely Filtered" podcast recently, "The next day, he called me and said 'It's not working.' " Addressing Olivia's remarks, Aurora joked, "He was not the flavor of the month. He was the flavor of two months."

Aurora confessed that there were clear signs of incompatibility, from differing desires about having more children to contrasting communication styles. "There were things, like, he doesn't want any more kids and I probably do want more kids," Aurora noted, revealing that their communication was a significant hurdle.

"I need to talk about things right away, [but] we're not compatible and I would have known that had I let the relationship move at a logical pace, but that's not how I operate," she admitted.

Leading up to Olivia Culpo's wedding to NFL star Christian McCaffrey, Bernon and Aurora decided he would not attend the ceremony given the nascent stage of their relationship. However, it was Olivia's innocuous "flavor of the month" comment during a podcast episode with Aurora that apparently became the catalyst for their sudden breakup.

Aurora had immediately requested her show's producers to cut the comment and apologized to Paul. Unfortunately, the damage was done. Reflecting on Olivia's comment, Aurora mentioned, "She was joking and I asked my producers if we could cut it."

Their relationship began as a fast-paced whirlwind, Bernon having reached out to Aurora online with the idea of cohosting a relationship podcast. They quickly moved in together and went public, jumping into their romance soon after Bernon's split from "The Real Housewives of New York City" alum Bethenny Frankel.

Bethenny later reflected on Aurora's approach to the relationship and breakup, suggesting that Aurora's public discussions may have cost them their budding romance. "Hearing about your ex-fiance committing to another woman shortly thereafter... was perhaps too much," Bethenny noted on her podcast.



Aurora was not happy with Bethenny's remarks. "Bethenny comes out on her podcast saying, 'My actions cost me my relationship' and announces that her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend have broken up," she said. "PSA guys: It's not a good look to announce the breakup of your ex-boyfriend with his new girlfriend. It's not your story to tell, but she did."



Aurora, while disappointed by the breakup, harbors no ill will towards Bernon, describing him as "nice," "generous," "sweet," and "a great dad." Now embracing single life, Aurora is back on dating apps and taking things slowly.

Through this experience, she acknowledges the lessons learned from diving into a relationship too soon. "We're not compatible and I would have known that had I let the relationship move at a logical pace," she confessed.