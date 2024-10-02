Woody Allen and Wife Soon-Yi Previn Make Rare Public Outing for Robert Downey Jr.'s Broadway Debut

AceShowbiz - Woody Allen, 88, and his wife Soon-Yi Previn, 53, were spotted on a rare public outing together as they attended the opening night of "McNeal" at the Vivian Beaumont Theater in New York City on September 30. The play marked the Broadway debut of Robert Downey Jr. and also starred Brittany Bellizeare, Rafi Gavron, Melora Hardin, Andrea Martin, Ruthie Ann Miles and Saisha Talwar.

Other celebrities in attendance included Jason Bateman, Justin Theroux, Will Arnett, Paul Rudd and Matt Damon. Allen and Previn were last photographed in NYC on April 24.

The couple's relationship has been the subject of controversy since they began dating in 1990, while Allen was in a relationship with Previn's adoptive mother Mia Farrow. The couple married in December 1997 and shares two adopted daughters, Bechet, 25, and Manzie, 24.

Previn was adopted by Farrow and Andre Previn while they were married in the 1970s. Allen began a romance with Previn the same year that Farrow discovered nude photos of Previn in Allen's apartment and their relationship ended. Allen has denied accusations of abuse made against him by Dylan Farrow, his adopted daughter with Mia Farrow.

Allen and Previn's attendance at the Venice Film Festival in September 2023 sparked controversy, but Allen dismissed the accusations as "preposterous." The couple has maintained a low profile in recent years, but their appearance at the "McNeal" opening night is a rare public outing.