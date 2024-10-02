Perrie Edwards Dazzles in Leather at Glamour Women of the Year Awards

AceShowbiz - The Glamour Women of the Year Awards, sponsored by Samsung and featuring their new Galaxy Ring, has once again captivated audiences by honoring women who are breaking barriers in various fields. Held at Raffles, London, the event brought together the best and brightest, including Perrie Edwards of Little Mix fame.

Perrie Edwards, 31, made quite an entrance in a striking brown leather dress adorned with red beading, complete with a daring thigh-high split and a red knotted beaded belt. The ensemble was further accentuated with a matching necklace featuring a diamante cross. Her blonde hair styled into a relaxed topknot and a pair of dark red stilettos completed the look, leaving everyone in awe.

Always the professional, Perrie's participation in the awards marked a significant moment, as the event serves as a platform to recognize activists and record-breakers striving for women's equality. Past winners have included icons such as Kim Cattrall, Naomi Campbell and Victoria Beckham a.k.a. Victoria Adams, cementing the awards' status as a pivotal moment in the calendar year for celebrating female achievements.

The fourth-time host of the ceremony, award-winning comedian Katherine Ryan, led the night's proceedings. Deborah Joseph, European Editorial Director at GLAMOUR, remarked, "2024 has already been both a momentous and difficult year for women around the globe, with so many incredible activists speaking truth to power, as well as deeply concerning areas of regression in women's rights. While we still have so much to fight for, it's even more important to champion the gamechangers, advocates, and feminist icons who are making the world a better place for women. I can't wait to toast them all at our annual GLAMOUR Women of the Year awards."

The evening was not just about glamorous outfits and accolades but also heartfelt personal stories. Perrie recently dropped her third solo track "You Go Your Way", a narrative of her past struggles in her relationship with fiance Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. A source shared, " 'You Go Your Way' is about how Perrie asked Alex for a break before going on tour with Little Mix. At the time they were still not official. Perrie thought due to the distance, they should go their own way and hopefully find each other in the future."

Fortunately, love conquered all. The couple, who has been dating since 2016 and went public in 2017, now shares a son, Axel, born in August 2021. Almost a year later, Alex popped the question, solidifying their bond.

As the night closed, the Glamour Women of the Year Awards once again reminded us of the power and resilience of women, making strides in every field imaginable. For young people looking up to these icons, the message was clear: with determination and grit, the sky's the limit.