Jacob Elordi Spotted With Suspicious Bulge While Sunbathing With GF Olivia Jade

AceShowbiz - Jacob Elordi apparently got aroused during a pool day with Olivia Jade. The actor portraying Nate Jacobs on "Euphoria" was caught on camera with an apparent bulge while sunbathing with the YouTuber.

On Tuesday, October 1, a series of pictures from the 27-year-old actor and the 25 -year-old content creator's romantic vacation made their rounds online. The two were photographed soaking up the sun during their getaway in Sardinia, Italy.

One of the photos captured Jacob lying down on a beach lounge chair in an outdoor area at a resort, which overlooked the breathtaking view of an ocean. He was reading a book titled "The Art Of Cinema", which is written by Jean Cocteau, while having what appeared to be a pen in between his mouth.

At that time, Jacob folded one of his legs, seemingly trying to hide the apparent moose knuckle from Olivia, who was lying down on a similar chair next to him. She was checking something on her phone while seemingly attempting to not laugh.

Another picture saw Jacob and Olivia, who handed her actor boyfriend a pink hair pin, having a nice conversation as they looked at each other. The perfect pair were not shy to show their affection towards one another as they were seen holding hands.

Later on, Jacob and Olivia, who is the daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin, were spotted leaving the outdoor area together. The two put on their shirts and walked side-by-side while keeping their hands to themselves.

For the relaxing sunbathing session, Jacob ditched his long-sleeved blue shirt to show off his toned abs. He sported a pair of shorts, black sunglasses and a green hat. When he was not wearing the cap, he styled his hair in a slick back hairdo with the pink hair pin.

As for Olivia, she rocked a colorful bra top and a pair of matching undies after taking off her long-sleeved white shirt as well as a pair of matching shorts. She completed the look with a brown beach hat and shades.