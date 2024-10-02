Ariana Grande's Impersonator Slammed Over Response to Star Saying She'd Love to Confront Her Clones

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande's impersonator has caught heat over her reaction to the star's comment about her impersonators. Paige Niemann, who is famously known for cosplaying as the "Bang Bang" songstress on social media, has faced backlash for seemingly clapping back at the singer saying she wanted to "confront" her clones.

During Vanity Fair lie detector test with her "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo, Ariana said she never confronted anyone who impersonated her. However, when asked if she ever wanted to confront her impersonators, she admitted, "Yes...in a fun way."

On the same occasion, the 31-year-old was also asked if she has been confronted for doing impersonation of other celebrities. "No, I don't think so. No, that would be terrible," she responded.

Catching wind of Ariana's comment about her impersonators, Paige shared her reaction via her Instagram Story. She posted a picture of her staring at the camera with a smug face and wrote in the caption, "me when I get confronted in a fun way." She added a zany face emoji which is often used to express silliness.

The Internet personality was soon dragged by Arianators for allegedly getting "mad" at Ariana. "girl... you literally impersonated her in her wedding photos and started an onlyf@ns dressed up as her... you should be grateful ariana added in that 'in a fun way' and not 'in a lawsuit way'!" someone warned Paige.

Another echoed the sentiment as saying, "This freak really has no shame, I wish that ariana could be a little more ruthless by filing a lawsuit against her for everything she has done over the past few years." A third said, "Being mad that the person youre impersonating wants to confront you is crazy lmao like you're IMPERSONATING THEM."

Another fan of Ariana wrote, "I'm literally begging ariana or her team to take legal action against this girl. copying her wedding photos, dying her hair blonde and losing weight to resemble ariana more, and still continuing to cosplay ariana on OF. It's insane that this is still going on 6 years later."

A fifth person remarked, "GIRL RIGHT DOWN TO THE NAIL STYLE!! You a fall fr. This s**t weird as hell. I'd have some kindve f**king restraining order on you, lucky she ain't sued you fr!" Similarly, a sixth commenter claimed, "Girl is lucky Ariana hasn't 'confronted' her by suing her. She literally started a whole Onlyfans account impersonating Ariana it's actually so vile."

"Imagine tryinig to cosplay as and constantly one upping somebody, and then getting upset when they clock it.... Borderline personality disorder doing the watusi BAD," someone slammed the content creator. Another suggested, "Maybe stop impersonating her??? like idk? You can't build a life of literally being someone else and get made when they talk about it? Then to go be shady towards her too? Oh b***h please."

One other agreed as saying, "Being mad that that the celebrity who you spent your whole life impersonating finds you weird bc you hate yourself so much that you would rather be anyone but you instead of going to therapy and loving yourself is...a choice."

Paige went viral on TikTok in 2019 for her resemblance to Ariana. Since then, she continued to post selfies and videos of herself dressed as the former Nickelodeon star and capitalized on it by starting an OnlyFans account.