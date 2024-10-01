 
Taylor Swift Guitar Sold for $4K and Smashed at Auction
Instagram
Celebrity

At a Texas charity auction, a man purchased a guitar signed by the 34-year-old superstar for $4,000 and abruptly smashed it with a hammer given to him by the auctioneer.

  • Oct 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - At a Texas charity auction, a man purchased a guitar signed by Taylor Swift for $4,000 and abruptly smashed it with a hammer given to him by the auctioneer. The body of the guitar, adorned with Taylor decor, was torn apart as the crowd cheered. Despite the instrument being rendered unusable, the buyer carried it off.

The auction benefited the Ellis County Wild Game dinner, supporting agricultural and rural education for local youth. The guitar was donated by a third party with a certificate of authenticity confirming Swift's autograph. It was not intended for destruction.

  Editors' Pick

Speculation about the buyer's motive has centered on Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris for president. Rob Bartley, an attendee, noted that "this part of Texas leans heavily conservative" and that Swift's decision was not well-received.

The Ellis County Wild Game Dinner spokesperson confirmed the incident but downplayed its significance. They stated that the buyer "was just making a lighthearted statement showing disapproval of people in the entertainment industry trying to influence politics." However, the buyer's actions have been widely criticized by many, including Swift's fans, who contend that the $4,000 could have been better used for charity.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Taylor Swift's Music Called 'Awful' by Deep Purple's Guitarist

Taylor Swift's Music Called 'Awful' by Deep Purple's Guitarist

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted on Costly NYC Night Out

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted on Costly NYC Night Out

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Holding Hands During Cozy Date in New York City

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Holding Hands During Cozy Date in New York City

Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton Spark Rumors of Collaboration

Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton Spark Rumors of Collaboration

Latest News
Oscars Delay 2025 Nominations Announcement Due to L.A. Fires, Extend Voting Period
  • Jan 09, 2025

Oscars Delay 2025 Nominations Announcement Due to L.A. Fires, Extend Voting Period

Anthony Hopkins and Miles Teller Among Latest Stars Losing Homes in Devastating L.A. Wildfires
  • Jan 09, 2025

Anthony Hopkins and Miles Teller Among Latest Stars Losing Homes in Devastating L.A. Wildfires

DGA Awards 2025 Movie Nominations Filled With First-Timers: 'Emilia Perez' and 'A Complete Unknown'
  • Jan 09, 2025

DGA Awards 2025 Movie Nominations Filled With First-Timers: 'Emilia Perez' and 'A Complete Unknown'

Joe Biden Called 'Tone-Deaf' for Announcing Great-Grandson's Birth During Wildfire Press Conference
  • Jan 09, 2025

Joe Biden Called 'Tone-Deaf' for Announcing Great-Grandson's Birth During Wildfire Press Conference

Paris Hilton's Malibu Mansion Reduced to Rubble in Devastating Wildfires
  • Jan 09, 2025

Paris Hilton's Malibu Mansion Reduced to Rubble in Devastating Wildfires

Taylor Kitsch Has Surgery After Being Injured on Set of 'American Primeval'
  • Jan 09, 2025

Taylor Kitsch Has Surgery After Being Injured on Set of 'American Primeval'