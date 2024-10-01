Taylor Swift Guitar Sold for $4K and Smashed at Auction

AceShowbiz - At a Texas charity auction, a man purchased a guitar signed by Taylor Swift for $4,000 and abruptly smashed it with a hammer given to him by the auctioneer. The body of the guitar, adorned with Taylor decor, was torn apart as the crowd cheered. Despite the instrument being rendered unusable, the buyer carried it off.

The auction benefited the Ellis County Wild Game dinner, supporting agricultural and rural education for local youth. The guitar was donated by a third party with a certificate of authenticity confirming Swift's autograph. It was not intended for destruction.

Speculation about the buyer's motive has centered on Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris for president. Rob Bartley, an attendee, noted that "this part of Texas leans heavily conservative" and that Swift's decision was not well-received.

The Ellis County Wild Game Dinner spokesperson confirmed the incident but downplayed its significance. They stated that the buyer "was just making a lighthearted statement showing disapproval of people in the entertainment industry trying to influence politics." However, the buyer's actions have been widely criticized by many, including Swift's fans, who contend that the $4,000 could have been better used for charity.