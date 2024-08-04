Jennifer Lopez and Diddy's Secret Tapes May Have Triggered Her Split From Ben Affleck

AceShowbiz - Suge Knight has made startling claims on his prison-based podcast, alleging that secret tapes involving Jennifer Lopez and P. Diddy could be the reason behind her divorce from Ben Affleck.

In a recent episode of "Collect Call," Knight speculated that the FBI seized tapes from Diddy's raided mansions earlier this year, some of which might have included Lopez. Knight alleges that the FBI contacted Affleck and showed him the tapes, causing a rift in his relationship with Lopez.

"I'm quite sure they [FBI] probably called," Knight said. "And the FBI gave respect and a courtesy call to Ben Affleck. It's a white man who got respect in the white world. I'm quite sure they said, 'We want to show you some things about your wife.'"

Knight believes that after Affleck viewed the tapes, he could no longer look at Lopez the same way. "I'm quite sure they headed for divorce because that's a man who had a good life... She done brought all that extra s*** out and now that muthaf**** he wants out," he added.

Lopez and Diddy share a history dating back to 1999 after meeting on the set of her "If You Had My Love" music video. They called it quits in 2001 and she blamed his infidelity for their breakup.

Knight's claims come at a time when Lopez and Affleck's marriage has been under public scrutiny. The couple has reportedly been living apart for some time despite recent joint appearances.

Diddy is currently facing charges related to drug trafficking and organized crime. The authenticity and implications of the alleged tapes remain unconfirmed, but Knight's claims continue to fuel speculation about the potential impact on Lopez and Affleck's marriage.