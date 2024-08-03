 
Mamie Laverock Takes Her First Steps as She Learns to Walk Again After 5-Story Balcony Fall
Facebook
Celebrity

'When Calls the Heart' actress Mamie Laverock has made significant progress in her recovery after sustaining critical injuries from a fall, with her first steps caught on camera and shared online.

  • Aug 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Mamie Laverock is on the mend following her balcony fall in May. In a video posted to her Facebook page on August 2, the 20-year-old actress is seen taking her first steps since the accident.

Flanked by medical staff, Laverock sits on a hospital bed and grabs a walker. With the support of medics, she pulls herself up and takes tentative steps amidst cheers and claps from her family.

"It does feel really weird," Laverock says with a smile. Despite her initial hesitation, she continues to shuffle her feet and take steps with the walker.

  Editors' Pick

Laverock had fallen five stories from a balcony on May 26. She sustained life-threatening injuries and was initially in critical condition. Her family set up a GoFundMe page, which has since been closed, to cover her medical expenses.

On July 8, Laverock celebrated her 20th birthday in the hospital. Her mother, Rockmann, shared an update on her health on Facebook, saying that she had hugged her daughter for the first time since the accident. "It's a miracle," Rockmann wrote.

Laverock's recovery is a testament to the support of her medical team and family. Her determination and resilience are an inspiration to those who are struggling with their own injuries.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Mamie Laverock Shares Photo of Heartwarming Reunion With 'When Calls the Heart' Cast After Balcony Fall

Mamie Laverock Shares Photo of Heartwarming Reunion With 'When Calls the Heart' Cast After Balcony Fall

Mamie Laverock Back Home after Miraculous Recovery From Near-Fatal Balcony Fall

Mamie Laverock Back Home after Miraculous Recovery From Near-Fatal Balcony Fall

Mamie Laverock Thanks Fans in Heartfelt Message, Two Months After Tragic Fall From Hospital Balcony

Mamie Laverock Thanks Fans in Heartfelt Message, Two Months After Tragic Fall From Hospital Balcony

Mamie Laverock's Mom Shares New Pic After Balcony Fall, Hospital Launches Internal Probe Into Incide

Mamie Laverock's Mom Shares New Pic After Balcony Fall, Hospital Launches Internal Probe Into Incide

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo