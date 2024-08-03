Mamie Laverock Takes Her First Steps as She Learns to Walk Again After 5-Story Balcony Fall

AceShowbiz - Mamie Laverock is on the mend following her balcony fall in May. In a video posted to her Facebook page on August 2, the 20-year-old actress is seen taking her first steps since the accident.

Flanked by medical staff, Laverock sits on a hospital bed and grabs a walker. With the support of medics, she pulls herself up and takes tentative steps amidst cheers and claps from her family.

"It does feel really weird," Laverock says with a smile. Despite her initial hesitation, she continues to shuffle her feet and take steps with the walker.

Laverock had fallen five stories from a balcony on May 26. She sustained life-threatening injuries and was initially in critical condition. Her family set up a GoFundMe page, which has since been closed, to cover her medical expenses.

On July 8, Laverock celebrated her 20th birthday in the hospital. Her mother, Rockmann, shared an update on her health on Facebook, saying that she had hugged her daughter for the first time since the accident. "It's a miracle," Rockmann wrote.

Laverock's recovery is a testament to the support of her medical team and family. Her determination and resilience are an inspiration to those who are struggling with their own injuries.