Mamie Laverock Thanks Fans in Heartfelt Message, Two Months After Tragic Fall From Hospital Balcony

AceShowbiz - "When Calls the Heart" actress Mamie Laverock's story is one of both miraculous survival and the overwhelming power of community support. After experiencing a tragic fall from a hospital balcony in May, the actress' family launched a GoFundMe page and now they decided to close, two months into an arduous recovery journey that has seen Laverock defy the odds.

On July 17, Mamie's mother, Nicole Rockmann, and stepdad, Rob Compton, shared a poignant update on the GoFundMe page. They included a heartfelt message from Mamie herself, highlighting her immense gratitude towards everyone who contributed to the fund.

- MAMIE "Thank you so much. I don't even know what to say. My heart is full. Thank you again. I have no words to describe my gratitude. Love you guys. Thank you."

The fund, which exceeded its goal by raising $39,022 CAD, provided crucial support during some of the family's darkest hours. "The Fund has now closed. Please know how much you helped this family in our hardest circumstances. Thank you for caring. Warmth, Nicole and Rob," they wrote.

Mamie's journey has been nothing short of remarkable. From surviving life-threatening injuries and undergoing multiple extensive surgeries to celebrating her 20th birthday, her resilience has inspired many. On July 8, the actress celebrated a significant milestone: her first hug with her mother since the incident, which they commemorated with a touching photo.

Rockmann said, "It's a miracle," reflecting on the progress her daughter has made. This milestone moment was a powerful testament to Mamie's fighting spirit and determination. Nicole previously updated supporters on Facebook, acknowledging the long road to recovery ahead but expressing thanks for the healing messages sent for Mamie.

The incident that led to Mamie's injuries occurred on May 26 when she was escorted out of a secure hospital unit and fell five stories from a balcony, leading to severe injuries. According to her family, she was immediately taken into intensive treatment, where she underwent multiple surgeries and was placed on life support.

Despite the hardships, Mamie's condition has shown significant improvement over time. Her family praised the medical staff for their exemplary care and continued to express their gratitude for the "miracles of each day" that have brought Mamie closer to recovery.

This gripping chapter in the young actress's life, who starred as Rosaleen Sullivan in "When Calls the Heart" and debuted professionally in "This Means War", underscores the importance of resilience and the impact of supportive communities in overcoming life's biggest challenges. As Mamie continues to fight for her recovery, the love and encouragement from fans and family stand as a testament to the enduring strength of human spirit.