Simone Biles Hints at Adding New Tattoo to Remember Paris Olympics Following Big Win

AceShowbiz - Simone Biles, an icon in the gymnastics world, recently teased the possibility of getting a new body art to remember her participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics. In a candid "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) video, the 27-year-old gold medalist revealed, "I also haven't decided if I'm going to get a tattoo after this. I already have the Olympic rings, but maybe something as an ode to Paris. I'm not sure."

Currently, Biles sports several significant tattoos. According to Teen Vogue, she got the Olympic rings tattooed in March 2017. Her additional ink includes the phrase "And still I rise," her birth year, 1997, two tiny butterflies, and the words "Golden" and "XO," per POPSUGAR.

She deeply values her "And still I rise" tattoo, sharing its significance in her Netflix series, "Simone Biles Rising." Biles explained, "Before I got this tattoo, it was a saying that I loved - obviously, Maya Angelou - and I was like, 'And still I rise is perfect,' because I feel like that's kind of the epitome of my career and my life story. Because I always rise to the occasion, and after all of the traumas and downfalls, I've always risen."

This year's Olympics held a special significance for Biles and her team. Alongside Jade Carey, Sunisa "Suni" Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera, Biles clinched the gold in the women's gymnastics team final. This victory was particularly sweet after her withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 due to twisties, a disorienting condition.

Biles shared her emotions post-competition, "After I finished vault, I was relieved. I was like, 'Phew,' because [there were] no flashbacks or anything. I did feel a lot of relief, and as soon as I landed vault, I was like, 'Oh yeah, I'm definitely - we're going to do this.' "

Although the decision to get new ink remains uncertain, it's clear that the Paris Olympics hold a special place in Biles' heart. As we approach these upcoming games, the world will be watching to see how this decorated gymnast continues to rise and potentially celebrate her achievements with a new tattoo.

