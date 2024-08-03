MrBeast Blames Global Tech Outage Amid Abuse Allegations on Set of His Game Show

AceShowbiz - MrBeast, YouTube's biggest sensation known for his extravagant challenges, is under fire for the conditions faced by contestants during the preliminary round of his new game show, "Beast Games." This competition, set to award a $5 million grand prize, has drawn severe criticism after participants reported inadequate access to food, water, and medication.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, had 2,000 contestants compete in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium in July this year, with 1,000 advancing to the next round in Toronto. However, several contestants voiced their concerns to The New York Times, describing meals as consisting of "a tiny portion of cold oatmeal, one hard-boiled egg, and a few pieces of raw vegetables." Others alleged vomiting, passing out, and some even being removed on stretchers.

Addressing these issues, a spokesperson for MrBeast's company emphasized the complexity of the production, citing extreme weather and a widespread technological outage as compounding factors.

They noted, "We have communicated directly with 97% of the 2000 people who attended to ask for feedback, have launched a formal review of the process, and have taken steps to ensure that we learn from this experience and we are excited to welcome hundreds of men and women to the world's largest game show in history."

Despite the allegations and logistical hiccups, the enthusiasm for "Beast Games" remains high. The spokesperson claimed, "Nearly 100% [of the finalists] confirmed their participation in the actual show with hundreds more requesting to be put on a waitlist."

Insisting that the issues were exaggerated, they further clarified that the individuals allegedly denying medications were not part of MrBeast's official team, and protocols for the next round are being reviewed.

Among the voices of criticism, Scott Leopold, a 53-year-old from Texas, felt deceived about the preliminary nature of the competition and expected an apology from Donaldson. In contrast, Nancy Libby, a Navy veteran, found the conditions aligned with her expectations, attributing some issues to the unprecedented nature of the event rather than negligence.

Complaints about "Beast Games" are concurrent with past controversies surrounding MrBeast, including a lawsuit over his burger venture and allegations of delayed merchandise shipments.

However, Donaldson's ambition for the show remains steadfast. He aims to showcase the potential for YouTubers to thrive on larger platforms, an endeavor bolstered by Amazon Prime Video's involvement in streaming the game show across 240 countries.

In light of the feedback, MrBeast's team is committed to improvement. A source close to the production remarked, "There were definitely some mistakes and they will be addressed in the future."