Cardi B 'Very Calm' Despite Filing for Divorce From Offset

AceShowbiz - Cardi B maintains to stay clearheaded amid the hard time. The Grammy Award-winning artist, who filed for divorce from Offset after almost seven years of marriage, reportedly remains "very calm" after making the decision public.

In fact, a friend of the Bronx femcee tells PEOPLE that the divorce filing is "something that they had been discussing and talking about for a while." The friend says the divorce is a long time coming as the estranged couple has been having issues for "at least a year or so."

"It wasn't like, 'Oh, she woke up one day, some incident happened, and this was it.' She's been very calm about everything, and she's focused on her kids," the source says. "She is excited about this new baby, and she's recording, so everything with her is actually pretty good."

Noting that the decision to split seems "amicable," the source adds that "her friends just want her to be happy." They particularly hope that Cardi sticks to her decision to divorce Offset this time as they want her to "just enjoy [her] life."

"We've seen them break up, get back together, break up, get back together, and it's like we just want her to stick to her decision and just enjoy her f**king life," the source shares. "You're so successful. You've come so far in your career, just enjoy your life."

The friend also assures Cardi's fans that the personal turmoil won't affect her career. "She's finishing up recording right now. There's no exact date, but this situation is not changing anything with music," the source stresses.

Cardi's rep confirmed that the star filed for divorce from Offset on Wednesday, July 31, marking the second time she has initiated this process. The rep told PEOPLE that her divorce filing is "not based on cheating rumors, but rather has been a long time coming." She is seeking primary custody of their two children, daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 2.

While the rep has ruled out infidelity as the reason behind the pair's separation, a report claimed that the divorce was triggered by Offset's gambling. A friend told Media Take Out that the former Migos star is blowing millions of the family's money gambling and it's causing concern for the family. "Even though [Cardi and Offset] keep their finances separate, you can't be with a person who is willing to gamble that much money," the source argued.

Shortly after the divorce news, Cardi confirmed her pregnancy with her third child. "With every ending comes a new beginning!" she wrote in an Instagram post showing off her baby bump. "I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!"

"I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!" the 31-year-old added. "It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!"