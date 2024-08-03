Daniel Mayer Selznick, Hollywood Legacy Preserver, Dies at 88

AceShowbiz - Daniel Mayer Selznick was born on May 18, 1936, in Beverly Hills, into a showbiz dynasty. His father, David O. Selznick, was the producer of the legendary film "Gone With the Wind". His mother, Irene Mayer Selznick, was a stage producer and the daughter of Hollywood mogul Louis B. Mayer, who led Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer to its golden age.

Growing up in the shadow of such entertainment giants, Selznick attended prestigious schools, including Harvard University and Brandeis University. He spent his career working in and around the industry, including a stint as a production executive at Universal Studios.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Selznick produced several television movies and miniseries, including "Night Drive," "Reagan's Way: Path to the Presidency," and "Blood Feud." He also served as director of the Louis B. Mayer Foundation, supporting film preservation and cancer research.

Selznick played a crucial role in preserving his family's legacy. He co-produced the Peabody-winning documentary "The Making of a Legend: 'Gone With the Wind'" with his older brother, Jeffrey Selznick. He also served as a longtime resident of the Motion Picture & Television Fund's Country Home, overseeing the construction of the Louis B. Mayer Theater on the campus.

In his memoir, "Walking With Kings," Selznick recounts his early years as "a young prince of Hollywood." The memoir is scheduled to be published in 2025 by Alfred Knopf.

Selznick passed away at the Motion Picture Country Home, leaving no immediate survivors. Donations in his memory can be made to the Motion Picture & Television Fund.