Cardi B and Offset's Divorce Triggered by His Wild Gambling

AceShowbiz - Cardi B and Offset's marriage heads for splitsville yet again, but this time for another reason. After enduring his infidelity several times in the past, the Grammy Award-winning femcee is reportedly divorcing her husband because of his gambling habits.

A person allegedly in the know about the estranged couple tells Media Take Out that the former Migos star is blowing millions of the family's money gambling and it's causing concern for the family. The friend says the "Ric Flair Drip" spitter gambles more than $1 million every month. And while he sometimes wins, he also loses sometime.

"Even though [Cardi and Offset] keep their finances separate, you can't be with a person who is willing to gamble that much money," the source argues.

Cardi's rep confirmed that the star filed for divorce from Offset on Wednesday, July 31, marking the second time she has initiated this process. She is seeking primary custody of their two children, daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 2.

Sources close to the estranged couple told TMZ that the split is completely amicable after they attempted to make it work all year. "They've grown apart. That's what drove her to this decision more than anything else," a source shared.

Following the divorce news, Cardi confirmed her pregnancy with her third child. "With every ending comes a new beginning!" she wrote in an Instagram post showing off her baby bump. "I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!"

"I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!" the 31-year-old added. "It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!"

Amid their divorce, Offset's financial woe is revealed as he has been hit with two federal tax liens, totaling a staggering $1.6 million." The first lien, amounting to $1,575,266.00, was issued in April, with a second one of $32,963 following in June.