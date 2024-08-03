Christina Hall's Ex Josh Denies Her Seven-Figure Settlement Offer Claim

AceShowbiz - Christina Hall (previously Christina El Moussa) and Josh Hall's divorce has taken an acrimonious turn, with the couple clashing over a settlement offer. Josh's representative maintains that Christina did not offer him "millions" in the divorce, while she claims that he declined a "seven-figure settlement through his attorneys." However, a source close to Josh denies that any settlement was offered.

Despite their differing claims, Christina has previously accused Josh of transferring $35,000 of her money into his personal account. Josh has denied any wrongdoing.

Amidst the legal turmoil, Christina has taken to social media to criticize Josh, accusing him of being "an insecure man with a large ego." She has also made snide remarks about his posts about "hope," suggesting that they are related to their divorce proceedings.

Josh, on the other hand, has defended his Instagram posts, explaining that one image of the "hope" sculpture was taken at City of Hope, where he was visiting his terminally ill friend.

The divorce proceedings have also shed light on Josh's previous marriage to a woman named Chelsea. The timing of their separation remains unclear.

Christina, who previously co-starred on "Flip or Flop" with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, has two children with him. She also shares a son with her second husband Ant Anstead. Josh has not had any children with Christina.

The ongoing dispute and public accusations highlight the complexities of their relationship and the challenges they face in navigating a divorce.