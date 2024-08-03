Vin Diesel Crashes German Couple's Wedding, Embraces 'Fever Dream' Moment

AceShowbiz - Vin Diesel, the renowned actor from the "Fast and Furious" franchise, embarked on a surreal journey last weekend when he inadvertently crashed a German couple's wedding photo shoot in Munich.

As Matthias Hohn and his bride Lejla posed for photos outside, none other than Diesel himself emerged from his car and extended his congratulations. The couple's joy was palpable as they shook hands with the Hollywood star, who was clad in casual attire, including camouflage shorts and a sleeveless tank top.

Diesel proceeded to make a heart gesture with his hands, demonstrating his affection for the newlyweds. He then posed for photos with the couple, putting an arm around each of them. Höhn shared the heartwarming encounter on his TikTok, which has garnered over 4 million views.

"He just came up to us," Hohn wrote in the caption of the video. Lejla reposted the video on Instagram with the caption "einfach Fiebertraum," meaning "simply a fever dream."

In an interview with German news site Bild, Lejla described the experience as "amazing." She explained that they had no prior knowledge of Diesel's arrival and were overjoyed by his unexpected appearance. The couple exchanged pleasantries with Diesel, who was reportedly on his way to a film shoot but couldn't resist pausing to celebrate their special day.

Diesel, who is currently in Europe filming for the upcoming "Riddick 4", expressed his gratitude for the franchise's loyal fan base in a recent Instagram post. He teased that the final "Fast and Furious" movie will be a "grand finale" and a celebration of the "incredible family" that has been built over the past two decades.