Rob Lowe Anticipates the End of an Era for '9-1-1: Lone Star'

AceShowbiz - Rob Lowe, the leading man of "9-1-1: Lone Star", believes that the upcoming fifth season may mark the end of the show. Despite FOX remaining undecided on its renewal, Lowe recently shared his perspective that the network and studio had hinted at a possible conclusion.

"We all went into it pretty much knowing that it was going to be the last season, so that affected everything we did," Lowe told Variety. "We wanted to really show everybody what is still possible in network television if people have the appetite to do it."

While Lowe acknowledges that FOX has yet to officially confirm the show's fate, he feels that the creators and cast have approached the season with a sense of finality. "It feels like it's probably the end of an era of a certain type - well, it doesn't feel like it," he said. "It is the end of an era of a certain type of show we once had an opportunity to make, and I think they're great."

Lowe expressed particular pride in the "scope and scale" of the stories told in "9-1-1: Lone Star". "We wanted to go out making our case for the value of shows like that," he stated. "And I think we did a really good job."

Despite rumors of the show's cancellation, several other cast members have remained more cautious in their statements. Brian Michael Smith, who portrays firefighter Paul Strickland, said, "I can't say much to the rumors. I feel like the network said, 'Let's wait and see what the numbers have to say,' so we're going to wait and see what the numbers have to say."

The fate of "9-1-1: Lone Star" remains uncertain, but Rob Lowe's words suggest a heartfelt goodbye to a show that has showcased his talent and the power of storytelling on network television.