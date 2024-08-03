Shawn Mendes Announces Intimate 2024 Tour Dates and New Album

AceShowbiz - Shawn Mendes is back with the announcement of his fifth studio album, "Shawn", set to release on October 18, and a run of 2024 tour dates. The tour will kick off on August 8 and will be Mendes' first major outing since he canceled his 2022 "Wonder Tour" and took a leave of absence.

The tour will stop in the cities where Mendes recorded the album, starting with Woodstock, New York, on August 8. From there, he will head to London, Nashville, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles, before wrapping up with a final show in Seattle on October 24.

"For my friends and family," Mendes wrote on Instagram. "[I] wanted the first shows back to be special, and to play this album for you live in the places we recorded it. I've never played an album top to bottom before, but it's already one of my favorite shows I've ever rehearsed. I love you guys, the band, and I can't wait to see you!"

Mendes will also perform at Brazil's Rock In Rio in September and at Corona Capital 2024 in Mexico City in November.

Tickets for the majority of the tour dates will be available through a "Friends & Family Fun Onsale," where randomly selected fans will have access to tickets on August 6. Registration for the onsale is ongoing on Mendes' website and will close on August 4.

Unsuccessful registrants or those who miss the registration window can still purchase tickets once they go on sale publicly. StubHub, a secondary market ticketing platform, will offer tickets for purchase, with orders guaranteed through its FanProtect program. Prices may vary depending on demand.

Shawn Mendes 2024 Tour Dates: