Kendall Jenner and Ex Devin Booker Barely Avoid Awkward Run-In at 2024 Olympics

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner and her ex-boyfriend Devin Booker risked an awkward reunion at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The 28-year-old model and the 27-year-old NBA star were spotted attending the same event on Thursday, August 1.

According to reports, Kendall was seen arriving at the Women's Gymnastics All-Around Final. Joined by fellow model Fai Khadra, "The Kardashians" star donned straight-leg blue jeans, black loafers and a Team USA bomber jacket for the outing.

She completed her style with a red, white and blue official Team USA baseball cap. For the occasion, the brunette beauty let her long, straight locks spill out from underneath her hat as it fell over her shoulders and down her back.

Devin was also seen at the event, though he arrived a little bit earlier than the catwalk model. The basketball player opted for a navy blue knit sweater with an American flag embroidered on the front.

The almost awkward run-in between the exes came amid reports that Kendall is getting back together with Bad Bunny. The on-and-off couple was seen enjoying a romantic night out in Paris after attending a PFW event together on Monday night, June 24. The Puerto Rican rapper placed his hand on her lower back as they left with beaming smiles.

The pair, who reportedly broke up in December 2023, first hinted that they rekindled their romance with a cozy sighting at the Met Gala afterparty in New York City this past May. The daughter of Kris Jenner fueled the rumors when she was spotted at the musician's concert in Orlando.

A source revealed that the exes are prioritizing their relationship and spending quality time together. "It's going well and they're prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out," the source spiled, emphasizing that there wasn't any drama in their breakup, and they simply missed each other. Another insider added, "It's like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out."