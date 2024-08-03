 
A$AP Rocky Appears to Clown Drake With Rihanna Reference on 'Highjack'
People believe a RiRi reference is a response to the Canadian rapper, who had previously poked fun at fans' lack of interest in new A$AP Rocky music on his 'Family Matters' diss.

AceShowbiz - A$AP Rocky appeared to take aim at Drake on his new song "Highjack". On the track released on Friday, August 2, the A$AP Mob star seemingly clowned the Canadian emcee by making a reference to his partner Rihanna.

"These ni**as want my wife bad, the people want my next track," the 35-year-old, who shares two kids with RiRi, spits on the tune. "Ni**as swear they pimpin', Scottie sippin', get your wife back."

People believed the lyrics were a response to Drake, who had previously poked fun at fans' lack of interest in new A$AP Rocky music on his "Family Matters" diss. It's unclear if Rocky's bars were actually aimed at Drizzy.

Rocky and Drake began feuding last November when the latter appeared to diss Rihanna on his track "Fear of Heights". Rocky retaliated on a Kid Cudi song and later on the Future and Metro Boomin track "Show of Hands". Drake responded with a diss on "Family Matters", calling out Rocky's real name and referencing his relationship with RiRi.

Rocky previously dissed Drake on "Show of Hands", referencing Drake's son's mother and implying that he slept with her before Drake. However, fans generally agreed that Rocky's criticisms were weak, given Drake's own romantic history with Rihanna.

Beef aside, Rocky will release his new album "Don't Be Dumb" soon. The new project is set to arrive on August 30 after some delay.

It has been a little over six years since the last time Rocky unleashed an album. His latest record is "Testing", which was dropped back on May 25, 2018. The album includes guest appearances from many fellow artists. Among them are Frank Ocean, Kid Cudi, Skepta, French Montana, Kodak Black, Dev Hynes and FKA Twigs.

