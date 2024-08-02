 
Offset Approves of Cardi B's Divorce Filing Amid Cheating Allegations
The Migos rapper seemingly agrees with his estranged wife that their relationship is beyond saving despite her pregnancy as he 'liked' a social media post that announced her divorce filing.

AceShowbiz - In a shocking turn of events, Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset, and the rapper seemingly confirmed the split with an unexpected Instagram "like". In a screenshot that went viral online, the Migos member is seen liking an Instagram post detailing the breakup and the cheating allegations against him.

While some social media users found Offset's reaction "weird," the Grammy nominee hasn't provided an official statement but appeared to hint at his relationship status in an Instagram Story video. Offset rapped lines suggesting he is "single" and that "this tension is old" from a yet-to-be-released track.

Cardi B and Offset's marriage, spanning nearly seven years, faced numerous ups and downs, with the couple breaking up and reconciling multiple times. However, sources close to the couple suggest that this time, Cardi is resolute. "They've grown apart," the insider revealed. "That's what drove her to this decision more than anything else. This is something she wants to do."

The "Bodak Yellow" star added a twist to the announcement by revealing her pregnancy with their third child. "With every ending comes a new beginning!" Cardi captioned an Instagram post flaunting her baby bump.

She expressed gratitude for this new chapter, highlighting the love and strength her children have brought into her life. "I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!"

Cardi has requested full custody of their two children, Kulture, 6, and Wave, 2, as part of her divorce filing. Meanwhile, Offset who also has three other children from previous relationships is reportedly dealing with a situation with the IRS as he's hit with $1.6 million tax liens.

The divorce latest filing came after Offset was seen in a casino with a former lover, he vehemently denied the cheating rumor. The complexities of their relationship were underscored by Cardi in a recent Rolling Stone interview, "We think it through because we do love each other. It's not even about 'How do you leave a partner?' How do you stop talking to your best friend?"

While this shocking news has both fans and social media buzzing, the couple's journey seems to continue to capture public fascination. Only time will tell how this new chapter unfolds for Cardi B and Offset.

